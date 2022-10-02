Close menu

Bruno Lage: Wolves sack manager after defeat by West Ham

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Wolvescomments276

Bruno Lage
Bruno Lage won 19 of his 51 games as Wolves boss

Wolves have sacked manager Bruno Lage after 16 months in charge following Saturday's defeat by West Ham United left them in the bottom three.

Wolves have won just one and lost nine of their past 15 Premier League matches under the Portuguese.

Lage succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo last summer and led Wolves to a 10th-placed finish in his first season in charge.

However, his side have only scored three goals and picked up six points from eight games this season.

The decision has come after high-level meetings in the wake of Saturday's 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium, which raised renewed questions over the former Benfica boss.

The club hierarchy felt the current run of form was a poor return given they have spent in excess of £100m on new players this summer.

They brought in Portuguese internationals Goncalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes, with the latter bought for a club record fee of £38m.

Lage, 46, also signed veteran forward Diego Costa, who had been a free agent for nine months and made his first competitive appearance since December 2021 against West Ham.

However, £15m summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic damaged knee ligaments days after his move from Stuttgart and key striker Raul Jimenez suffered knee and groin injuries in a pre-season friendly.

Wolves fans turned against Lage at the London Stadium, singing 'you don't know what you're doing' at the Portuguese as their team slipped to defeat.

They are winless in eight Premier League away games - their worst top-flight run since 2011-12.

The manner of the defeat left club officials believing they had little alternative than to part company with Lage, who started with a back three despite allowing popular skipper Conor Coady to leave for Everton in August because he wanted to play with two at the back.

"The only thing I can say is that I'm sorry about the situation," Lage said in his final post-match news conference as manger.

"We've tried to solve these little problems we have and at the moment we aren't getting points or goals, but we are working hard for them."

Lage's replacement will be Wolves' third Premier League manager since Terry Connor in 2012.

It is thought unlikely Wolves will have a new man in place for Saturday's trip to Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by legoflow, today at 15:51

    Knew he was losing the plot when he got rid of coady. Everyone else could see he was a key player.

    • Reply posted by chewytoffee, today at 15:56

      chewytoffee replied:
      It was absurd - but a great signing for us

  • Comment posted by Earny, today at 15:55

    get their previous manager back in, the chap who went to spurs, he was decent and i think the fans would take him back.

  • Comment posted by theRealist, today at 15:53

    Bring back Nuno?

    • Reply posted by nufcbob, today at 16:05

      nufcbob replied:
      What about Tinkey Winkey

  • Comment posted by James Rome, today at 15:58

    Inevitable. Well over £100M spent. Three goals in eight games. In the drop zone. Coady departure was very strange. Now they need to get his successor right.

    • Reply posted by Exile, today at 16:24

      Exile replied:
      Sean Dyce is free!

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 15:52

    It's been coming...

    It's a pity the team isn't as ruthless at finishing as the owners....

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 15:57

    Well. Sacking Nuno (the manager who got them promoted and all the adoring fans used to sing about) worked out well …

    • Reply posted by misanthrope, today at 16:01

      misanthrope replied:
      Wolves didn't sack Nuno.

  • Comment posted by red rabbit, today at 15:56

    For once, not a knee jerk reaction. Right decision at the right time. I'm sure Bruno will still be able to pay the gas bill.

  • Comment posted by ham tylers special ammo, today at 15:53

    Long overdue, it’s not just this season it’s the last 10 odd games from last season.

    Gornal Wolves

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 15:53

    Klopp
    Take a bow son
    Your chance at a big club....

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 15:59

    What manager would allow their club captain to leave on loan to another Premier league club?

    • Reply posted by 00353, today at 16:32

      00353 replied:
      An unemployed one !

  • Comment posted by zuf, today at 15:52

    1 win in 15 games and 3 goals in 8 games this season. Long overdue.

    Please Fosun, appoint someone who can finally get us scoring some goals.

    • Reply posted by hibbyska , today at 16:02

      hibbyska replied:
      " one of the richest owners in club football " ? Let's see the calibre of the new manager and you'll see what ambition the owners really have

  • Comment posted by DannyG, today at 15:57

    Should have got rid off him at the end of last season. He was a joke

  • Comment posted by Matt P, today at 15:53

    Alan Pardew, Roy Hodgson, Sam Allardyce and Ron Atkinson have just put their Sunday roasts back in the oven ...

    • Reply posted by Eve, today at 16:02

      Eve replied:
      Steve Bruce will probably be out of a job soon, Wolves should hold off a while.

  • Comment posted by Arjay, today at 15:52

    Non-Portuguese need not apply

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 15:51

    I know everyone loves to see a manager given time, but 16 months isn’t exactly a quick tenure these days. They went from challenging for the European places to fizzling out to a 10th place finish. It was the poor end to last season that’s cost him his job. You need to act quickly in this league.

  • Comment posted by Dee Hills, today at 15:55

    Any manager who lets their most influential leader on the pitch and one of the best players at the club go out on loan to a rival team has to get it right or face the music

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:50

    The 4th of 20 Premier League teams to sack their manager this season

    • Reply posted by DavidGedge, today at 16:10

      DavidGedge replied:
      Rodgers next

  • Comment posted by worcesterwolf, today at 15:53

    Not just the results from this season.
    Last Yr wasn't much better.

  • Comment posted by richiep, today at 15:54

    He had to go I'm afraid, as Wolves have only scored in 3 games this season.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 16:26

      James replied:
      Don’t be afraid…

  • Comment posted by wolf in wolfs clothing, today at 16:01

    should never have been appointed in the first place

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 16:03

      Eloy replied:
      Agree.

