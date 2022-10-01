Paris Saint Germain v Nice

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Nice 1.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 26Mukiele
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Ramos
- 2Hakimi
- 17Vitinha
- 8RuizSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 72'minutesSubstituted forDaniloat 88'minutes
- 14BernatSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 59'minutes
- 30MessiSubstituted forSarabiaat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Neymar
- 44EkitikeSubstituted forMbappéat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 7Mbappé
- 15Danilo
- 18Renato Sanches
- 19Sarabia
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 28Soler
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
Nice
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 20AtalSubstituted forLotombaat 76'minutes
- 8Rosario
- 4Costa SantosBooked at 27mins
- 42Viti
- 26Bard
- 11BarkleySubstituted forPépéat 62'minutes
- 16RamseySubstituted forThuramat 62'minutes
- 99LeminaSubstituted forBeka Bekaat 76'minutes
- 10Diop
- 24LabordeSubstituted forDelortat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bech Sørensen
- 7Delort
- 14Brahimi
- 19Thuram
- 21Beka Beka
- 23Lotomba
- 29Pépé
- 33Mendy
- 90Bulka
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Nice 1.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Khéphren Thuram (Nice).
Booking
Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.
Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Melvin Bard.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alexis Beka Beka (Nice).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Danilo Pereira replaces Renato Sanches because of an injury.
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexis Beka Beka (Nice).
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Andy Delort replaces Gaëtan Laborde.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Nice 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele.
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaëtan Laborde (Nice).