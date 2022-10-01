Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain2NiceNice1

Paris Saint Germain v Nice

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 26Mukiele
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Ramos
  • 2Hakimi
  • 17Vitinha
  • 8RuizSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 72'minutesSubstituted forDaniloat 88'minutes
  • 14BernatSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 59'minutes
  • 30MessiSubstituted forSarabiaat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Neymar
  • 44EkitikeSubstituted forMbappéat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 7Mbappé
  • 15Danilo
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 19Sarabia
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 28Soler
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery

Nice

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 20AtalSubstituted forLotombaat 76'minutes
  • 8Rosario
  • 4Costa SantosBooked at 27mins
  • 42Viti
  • 26Bard
  • 11BarkleySubstituted forPépéat 62'minutes
  • 16RamseySubstituted forThuramat 62'minutes
  • 99LeminaSubstituted forBeka Bekaat 76'minutes
  • 10Diop
  • 24LabordeSubstituted forDelortat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Bech Sørensen
  • 7Delort
  • 14Brahimi
  • 19Thuram
  • 21Beka Beka
  • 23Lotomba
  • 29Pépé
  • 33Mendy
  • 90Bulka
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamNice
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home12
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Nice 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Nice 1.

  3. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Khéphren Thuram (Nice).

  5. Booking

    Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Melvin Bard.

  11. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Beka Beka (Nice).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Lionel Messi.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Danilo Pereira replaces Renato Sanches because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Beka Beka (Nice).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Nice. Andy Delort replaces Gaëtan Laborde.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Nice 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele.

  19. Post update

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gaëtan Laborde (Nice).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG98102852325
2Marseille97201951423
3Lorient86111712519
4Lens8530167918
5Rennes9432179815
6Monaco84221312114
7Lyon84131610613
8Lille84131616013
9Montpellier84041915412
10Troyes83141416-210
11Clermont8314913-410
12Toulouse8224913-48
13Nice9225611-58
14Angers9225921-128
15Nantes8143811-37
16Auxerre8215819-117
17Reims81341017-76
18Strasbourg9054712-55
19Brest8125818-105
20Ajaccio8116411-74
View full French Ligue 1 table

