Robert Lewandowski scored again for Barcelona as his side won away at Mallorca to move top of La Liga.
Lewandowski grabbed his ninth goal in seven league matches since his summer move from Bayern Munich with a low, curling finish into the bottom corner.
Mallorca had a chance to equalise but Jaume Costa was denied by a superb save from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Ter Stegen also made fine stops from Antonio Sanchez and Lee Kang-in as Barcelona claimed the victory.
Barca started the day second in La Liga and have now won six and drawn one of their seven games.
Victory takes them above Real Madrid, who have a 100% record from six matches and will return to the top if they beat Osasuna at home on Sunday.
After scoring, Lewandowski had the chance to grab another goal but his attempted lob was saved by home goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.
Barcelona are next in action on Tuesday with a vital Champions League tie in Italy against Inter Milan, with both sides having one win and one loss from their opening matches in the competition.
Line-ups
Mallorca
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Rajkovic
- 15Maffeo
- 24ValjentBooked at 83mins
- 21Raíllo
- 6Arias Copete
- 18CostaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCufréat 77'minutes
- 10SánchezSubstituted forRodríguez Vázquezat 67'minutes
- 4Ruíz de GalarretaSubstituted forLagoat 85'minutes
- 12Baba
- 19Lee
- 7Muriqi
Substitutes
- 2Nastasic
- 3Cufré
- 5Russo
- 8Grenier
- 9Prats
- 11Lago
- 14Rodríguez Vázquez
- 16Battaglia
- 20González
- 22Rodríguez
- 23Ndiaye
- 31Román Riquelme
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 28Balde
- 3PiquéBooked at 40mins
- 15ChristensenBooked at 39mins
- 18AlbaSubstituted forRobertoat 80'minutes
- 19KessieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGonzálezat 67'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 74mins
- 30Páez Gavira
- 7DembéléSubstituted forTorresat 80'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 10Fati VieiraSubstituted forRaphinhaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 8González
- 11Torres
- 17Alonso
- 20Roberto
- 22Raphinha
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 29Casadó
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mallorca 0, Barcelona 1.
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gavi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Maffeo with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lee Kang-In.
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Lago Junior replaces Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta.
Post update
Offside, Mallorca. Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta tries a through ball, but Vedat Muriqi is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Braian Cufré (Mallorca) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi with a headed pass.
Booking
Martin Valjent (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Martin Valjent (Mallorca).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto replaces Jordi Alba.
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Braian Cufré replaces Jaume Costa because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).