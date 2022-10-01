Close menu

‘Unbelievable’, ‘strange’ and ‘frustrating’ - is VAR letting Premier League down?

Conte
Antonio Conte felt Tottenham defender Emerson Royal was wrongly given a red card in his side's defeat at Arsenal

The Premier League returned on Saturday with its usual cocktail of drama, excitement and controversy - with refereeing decisions and VAR once again a big talking point.

Following his side's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested refereeing and VAR in England is not at the required level, having seen his player Emerson Royal sent off for a second-half foul on Gabriel Martinelli.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish questioned the point of VAR, while Fulham boss Marco Silva fumed at what he called "strange decisions".

"In England, I have to be honest, it is very difficult because there isn't the same line," said Conte.

"Sometimes you see a situation that could be a red card and instead is a yellow card or no yellow card, sometimes you see a situation that is a yellow card and you see a red card."

Here, BBC Sport takes a look at the decisions which created most debate.

Conte unhappy with Emerson red card

Conte was infuriated by the decision to send Emerson off in the 62nd minute with Arsenal leading 2-1.

"They have to work a lot about this," said the Italian while discussing the standard of refereeing in England.

"In Italy, they go on Thursday and stay together for three days to work together, to look at the video and try and improve.

"I don't know if they do that in this country, but it would be a good idea because the level is so high and we need the level of the referee and VAR the same.

"The Premier League is a really high level, and for this reason every part of this situation has to be top."

Speaking on BBC's Final Score though, former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin said Emerson deserved a red card.

"No anger or malice, but I still think it's a red," said Dublin. "The ball has gone and he has caught him above the calf. I think it's a red."

'Unbelievable how he managed to stay on the field'

At Selhurst Park, Conor Gallagher scored a brilliant late winner to give Graham Potter his first victory as Chelsea boss - but Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was left vexed by a key decision in the first half.

Vieira felt Chelsea defender Thiago Silva should have been sent off after the Brazilian deliberately knocked the ball out of Jordan Ayew's path with his hand.

When contacted by BBC Sport, a Premier League spokesperson said the officials gave Silva yellow instead of red as they felt he did not deny Ayew an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Vieira, however, saw it differently.

"I just find it unbelievable how he managed to stay on the field," Vieira said of Silva, who went on to tee up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Chelsea's equaliser.

During the game, Palace chairman Parish expressed his frustration at the decision.

However, speaking on BT Sport, Robbie Savage felt referee Chris Kavanagh was right to show Silva a yellow card.

Savage said: "Silva was not denying a goalscoring opportunity, he was going away from goal and so it was the right decision. Silva is the big talking point in the game, but I think the referee got it right."

'These decisions feel strange to us'

Another manager to be left unhappy by a key decision in his game was Fulham's Silva, who watched his side play the majority of the 4-1 defeat by Newcastle with 10 men after Nathaniel Chalobah's eighth-minute red card.

Referee Darren England initially showed Chalobah a yellow for his challenge on Sean Longstaff, but upgraded his decision to a red after VAR intervention, prompting Silva to call for consistency.

"The referee was clearly there. He told me it was a clear yellow card. After so long a time to find one picture of Nathaniel's tackle, it is difficult for me to accept," said Silva.

"If it will always be like that, I would accept it. But I am 100% sure that in moments like that, one will be a yellow card and that's it.

"This is the difficult situation to understand. We need to see consistency in these situations or you have to give the yellow card.

"I think in the next few weeks in tough matches you will see moments like this one where it will be a yellow card. These decisions feel strange to us."

Darren England reviews Nathaniel Chalobah's challenge on the pitchside monitor
Referee Darren England upgraded Nathaniel Chalobah's yellow card to a red after reviewing the incident pitchside

Premier League referees show fewer red cards, says study

Prior to this weekend's games, a study by data specialists Nielsen Gracenote found that Premier League referees on average show fewer red cards than other major European leagues.

The study found that red cards are awarded at a rate of one every 338 fouls in the Premier League, in stark contrast with the top flights in France (58), Germany (127), Italy (114) and Spain (77).

In the past six Premier League seasons, red cards have been awarded at a rate of between 164 and 209 fouls per sending-off, so while still early in the season, they appear to be more lenient this term.

The leniency on red cards is striking, given that a yellow card is shown once every 5.25 fouls in the Premier League, the second-strictest behind Spain's La Liga (4.96).

Referees in England were also found to have awarded far fewer fouls (1,350) than other leagues.

A bit of praise...

While some managers were left frustrated, Brentford boss Thomas Frank praised inexperienced referee Thomas Bramall's "character and calm head" after he stuck to his decision not to award Bournemouth a penalty for Kristoffer Ajer's challenge on Jordan Zemura, despite being referred to the pitchside monitor.

"I'd like to praise Thomas Bramall for his job today. He's a young referee, and every Premier League game is important," said Frank.

"His character and calm head was important in a very, very stressful moment, when you're called over to the monitor.

"It's a decisive decision for the game, and nine times out of 10 most likely it's a penalty.

"But he sticks to his decision and that says a lot about him. I'm not in doubt that's not a penalty, so very well done for him."

Comments

Join the conversation

107 comments

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 21:03

    Var is not the problem..
    The officials running it are.
    Not rocket science!

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 21:06

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      Totally agree -VAR if used properly with good officials shoukd get all the big decisions right.

  • Comment posted by AyewLookmanatMee, today at 21:40

    I wish people would phrase this right. VAR is not a problem. It's basically just a big replay button. Having the same people who made so many mistakes that people wanted VAR, be the ones making the decisions is the issue. They prove time again not to be up to it and end up backing their mates on the pitch half the time. VAR officials should be a seperate pool from regular refs to start with.

  • Comment posted by Cornishpirate, today at 21:09

    Lower league football is much more exciting to watch...I wonder why?

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 21:43

    Now let me see. Who has video replay.
    Rugby Union. Problems ? few
    Rugby League. Problems? few, probably better than Rugby Union
    Tennis Problems? Few
    Football. Problems. Slow, timewasting, aften incorrect, typical of Football administration. Money more important than the game. A great game ruined by administration and lack of proper control. As always.

    • Reply posted by boozersjb, today at 22:11

      boozersjb replied:
      Cricket - very few mistakes. Most are line decisions rather than opinions. Baseball - one or two inexplicable decisions, just like VAR in the PL. It's the officials, not the idea of video replay.

  • Comment posted by rayzor, today at 21:42

    Bin VAR. Most fans hate it and would prefer just goal line technology.

  • Comment posted by JazzyJon, today at 21:57

    It's bad form saying that wasn't a red for Emerson. Was a really dangerous tackle that could have easily been a leg breaker. Clear red and the ref and VAR got it spot on.

    • Reply posted by Waseem Sarwar, today at 22:10

      Waseem Sarwar replied:
      Hardly a leg breaker. Cynical foul and was high but absolutely no power in contact, no follow through and he wasn’t even stamping. The only reason Ref gave that as a read because Arsenal player was rolling around which is basically the modern way of conning the referee.

  • Comment posted by Elmo, today at 21:48

    VAR is pants, end of. Correcting obvious errors, yes like somebody a yard offside. If you're going to measure millimetres, then what is the point of having a linesman! The rest is subjective, just as well leave it to the referees, football has survived until now without it!

  • Comment posted by avalon, today at 21:06

    As a spurs fan I have to say I thought a red was harsh. BUT also as a spurs fan I'm very happy as it means Royal should get a 3 match ban. Pity it can't be longer as this man should only be allowed on a football pitch if he's pushing a lawn mower. In a bad team performance he still managed to stand out as the worst player on the field.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 21:52

      John replied:
      There's been a few in the Spurs side who've been pretty awful this season but carry on playing because you keep winning games. But you're right, he's been the worst.

  • Comment posted by themadhatter, today at 21:28

    I don't see VAR had anything to do with it. As a neutral, it was an awful tackle that could have done a lot of harm, and was an obvious red card. Conte should be condemning the player not looking for excuses.

    • Reply posted by Stuart L, today at 21:40

      Stuart L replied:
      No attempt whatsoever to play the ball, was deliberately targeting the man. Clear red.

  • Comment posted by littledonkey, today at 21:17

    As a spurs fan. I have no problem with the red card today. Blame the player not var. Pundits argue about decisions all the times so var will never keep everybody happy

  • Comment posted by grumpycynic, today at 22:07

    Nothing much wrong with VAR, just whinging managers, and cheating players. Would these managers be complaining if the decisions were the other way around? No. Both sendings-off were correct, and there's no such thing as 'last man'. It's 'denying an OBVIOUS goal scoring opportunity', so the Tiago decision was also correct.

  • Comment posted by ybradm, today at 21:48

    Many of today's highly paid professional 'sportsmen' are not averse to cheating and play acting - their managers do not call them out for this unsporting behaviour - it is hardly surprising that VAR and referees get conned by these antics and make mistakes. Association Football is no longer a sport - it is a business. Very sad.

  • Comment posted by JD, today at 21:36

    I think they should have body cams on so we can hear what refs are explaining to players the decisions they make. Rugby can get it right, I don’t understand why football is so far behind

    • Reply posted by Overrated opinions , today at 21:44

      Overrated opinions replied:
      Probably because of all the players swearing, they can't get rid of it

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 21:42

    If players didn't roll around like they've been shot when there is barely any contact it would help. These men would be laughed off the pitch if they gave rugby a go & acted all pathetic like that one minute rolling around next minute running around with no problem. The players that get people sent off like that should get retrospective cards.

  • Comment posted by Renegade, today at 21:39

    Elleray has overseen more than 150 changes to the law book since his tenure as technical director at Ifab , i'd like to see a vote of no confidence and a review of his position . His fingerprints were all over that Arsenal Tottenham match today and it shows .

    • Reply posted by David, today at 21:44

      David replied:
      That dodgy penalty for Richarison is the sort of thing Ellersy would give, yep.

  • Comment posted by WeeWillieWinkie, today at 21:41

    Refs get one look at a incident
    , if VAR need more than one look stick with the refs original call.

    • Reply posted by DavidPLewis, today at 22:11

      DavidPLewis replied:
      Good point. I thought the point of VAR was to correct a clear and obvious error by the referee or linesman. VAR isn't the problem, it's the way it's being used.

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 22:03

    i think the way it is being used here is a joke, it seems to be used effectively elsewhere. england just has sub standard officials and the ancient dinosaurs in the old boys club are too myopic to see that they are the problem.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 21:53

    What I don't understand is when they do a review o. Skysports news on a Monday with ex ref dermot Gallagher and the orem will say they were all correct decisions. But you could compare the Emerson royal one to the one VVD did in the Merseyside Derby where VVD didn't get sent off for the exact same thing and then the FA then defended the refs decision. Let's see consistency at least

  • Comment posted by vulnerable , today at 21:52

    VAR Video assistant referee, but we get told its a clear and obvious error when VAR applies. It's not the use of Var that's the problem, it HOW they are using it.

  • Comment posted by adrianpam, today at 21:02

    Finally a bit of praise…yes from the manager who knows should have conceded 2 pens. Third game in a row that afcb have been on the receiving end of harsh penalty calls. They don’t even out over a season.

