Close menu

Liverpool 3-3 Brighton: Jurgen Klopp vows Reds will fight through difficult spell

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments28

Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool have won just two of their seven Premier League games so far this season

It is becoming a familiar feeling for Liverpool.

For the fifth time in seven Premier League games this season the Reds conceded the first goal on Saturday, on this occasion to an energetic and fearless Brighton side looking to impress their new boss Roberto de Zerbi.

After winning 16 of their 19 games in the second half of last season to finish just one point behind champions Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp's side are now finding their gameplans going out of the window before half-time.

Stirring fightbacks have got them out of holes in previous campaigns and this looked like being a throwback to one of those, but poor defending once again allowed the Seagulls in late on as the unmarked Leandro Trossard struck at the back post to snatch a 3-3 draw and complete his hat-trick.

Even after recovering from 2-0 down to go 3-2 up in the second half, Klopp himself was not confident his side would see the game out.

"We weren't convincing enough," he said. "I could not say I was 100% convinced we wouldn't concede.

"We have to fight through this. The boys can play much better. We need stability, consistency and top defending."

The point leaves Liverpool ninth in the table and 11 points behind leaders Arsenal - albeit with a game in hand - and Klopp knows his side need to rediscover what is missing as quickly as possible.

'We are under pressure'

Premier LEague table

This time last season Liverpool were unbeaten in the Premier League having won four and drawn three of their first seven games.

Now, however, they have managed just two wins from their seven league games so far - the thumping 9-0 win against Bournemouth and a 2-1 defeat of Newcastle.

But even in that game against Eddie Howe's side the Reds conceded first. In all competitions, they have conceded the first goals in seven of their nine games this season and Klopp knows this is something that has to be resolved quickly.

"We are under pressure," he admitted. "We want to do better, we want more points, we want to be higher up in the table.

"But we were 2-0 down to a really good opponent. We have to keep working."

Liverpool defender Joel Matip accepts that home performances have not been good enough this season.

"It wasn't our game and it started from the beginning. We have to improve," he said.

"I don't care who is coming, we just have to step up and do better."

Teams play differently against Liverpool?

Jordan Henderson and James Milner
This was Liverpool's highest scoring draw at Anfield in the Premier League since January 2016

Why are Liverpool struggling to get on the front foot?

Klopp feels that part of it is down to the confidence of the players at the moment, but also how teams set up against his side.

"The Brighton set-up surprised us. We had no idea what they would do," said the German.

He added: "It happens quite frequently that teams do differently against us than what we can prepare for if we don't play them like the fifth, sixth or seventh time.

"[Against Brighton] I'm not sure if it was a slow start but it was a start where the gaps in areas they attacked were too big."

Title hopes in danger already?

So what is the solution?

Klopp was not able to offer up an immediate answer in his post-match news conference on Saturday, other than they need to find a way for the players to get their confidence back quickly.

"We have to keep working," he said.

"It is a moment we have to keep going through together. I cannot say what everyone wants to hear. It is just the reality."

Next up for Liverpool is the Champions League tie against Rangers on Tuesday before what already appears to be a huge game in the title race as the Reds head to league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, 9 October.

Lose that and Liverpool would be 14 points behind the Gunners - a tally that even at this early stage of the season would appear difficult to overcome.

How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by Bubblewrap, today at 22:03

    Slow start, but will pick up momentum and top 4 finish.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 22:02

    Should have let Salah go. I think it may have rocked the boat slightly. And just went with Nunez Jota and Diaz upfront.

  • Comment posted by Rae, today at 22:01

    Is Klopp the man to start rebuilding Liverpool, again? Guardiola is so good at evolving his teams, not sure Klopp can do that.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:59

    There is a reason why Klopp stays no more than seven years at one club, Liverpool are finding that out the hard way.

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 21:58

    And the grass was too short or long. It was too windy or still. I can't remember such a misrable september since last year. BHA never played the formation I wanted. Nunez didn't folow my direction in the minute he was on. People need to realise TTA is world class. My phone ran out of charge. Witch doctors have a lot to answer for.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 21:57

    Next weekend's game is a must win for Liverpool, if they are to save their season, who would have thought we would be saying that about Liverpool at the start of October?

  • Comment posted by jambotheonly, today at 21:56

    It already has cost them. Top 4 is the ultimate aim for Liverpool this season, and there's no shame in that

  • Comment posted by Romski, today at 21:56

    Wenger in!

  • Comment posted by Sparrow, today at 21:56

    Imagine flying in from Oslo or Dublin to watch that!

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 21:55

    As a Utd fan, I still have huge respect for Klopp. Yes, they are having a bad run of games right now, and hoping they bounce back and sort out their defensive problems.

    After all, PL isn't PL without the neck and neck competition and we need more teams, even the mid table ones challenging the top 4 or 6 to make it all the more interesting.

    Taking nothing away from Brighton though. Good game!

  • Comment posted by pam, today at 21:55

    Until it's mathematically impossible, can't we get 5 or 6 articles a day about Liverpool's quadruple chances? You know - like last season?

    • Reply posted by Rae, today at 22:04

      Rae replied:
      Didn't take too long for the school playground jibes in this HYS

  • Comment posted by Waragainstsleep, today at 21:55

    Titles hopes are pretty much gone already. It feels like Liverpool were badly affected by losing the quadruple after being so close. 15 minutes and an unlikely turnaround to deny them the league, then losing a final they should have won quite easily. Its understandable really. And Mo Sarah has been in that state even longer, since losing the AFCON final. Hard to say what is needed to fix things.

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 21:55

    The biggest UK club will always be winning trophies. A draw against a decent team don't spell the end. Dry them eyes we aint going away.

  • Comment posted by ronny, today at 21:55

    decent team Brighton fair result ? Liverpool midfield needs sorting soon as

  • Comment posted by JC1974, today at 21:55

    Squad too old, too young, those in-between are injury prone, or out of form. Klopp should've been ruthless this summer but he wasn't.

  • Comment posted by Waikiki, today at 21:54

    Klopp Out NOW

  • Comment posted by bermondsey, today at 21:54

    Oh lord. Liverpool aren't that good. Whatever next. I dread to think.

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 21:53

    Do not be deceived. Bad start from Liverpool but they will bounce back. They’re too good. Won’t win the league but will finish top 4.

  • Comment posted by Litany, today at 21:53

    The idea of LFC v Arsenal as a key six-pointer is laughable, the latter will fall away soon enough. But the point that LFC can't win it either stands. Last year's end of season debacle has sure left its scars.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 21:53

    "We need stability, consistency and top defending."

    Easier say than done.

Top Stories