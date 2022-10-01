Close menu
German Bundesliga
Köln1. FC Köln3B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2

Cologne 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham's bow as captain ends in defeat

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cologne players celebrate
Cologne have gained nine points from losing positions in this Bundesliga season

Borussia Dortmund lost at Cologne in England midfielder Jude Bellingham's first game as captain to miss the chance to move top of the Bundesliga.

Dortmund missed a glut of chances before Julian Brandt opened the scoring for them.

But Cologne responded with two goals in three minutes from Florian Kainz and Steffen Tigges after the break.

Dejan Ljubicic curled in a superb third for the hosts before a Benno Schmitz own goal set up a nervy finale.

Bellingham, who is in his third season at Dortmund, was added to the club's leadership group in the summer alongside Marco Reus and Mats Hummels.

He was handed the captain's armband after Hummels was ruled out because of illness and with Reus yet to return from an ankle injury sustained against Schalke on 17 September.

The results leaves Dortmund fourth in the German top flight on 15 points, two points behind leaders Union Berlin, who lost 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt, and Freiburg who claimed a 2-1 win over Mainz.

Champions Bayern Munich, who thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 on Friday also sit on 15 points in third place.

Line-ups

Köln

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Schwäbe
  • 2SchmitzSubstituted forMartelat 83'minutes
  • 15Kilian
  • 4HübersBooked at 21mins
  • 14Hector
  • 7Ljubicic
  • 28Skhiri
  • 37MainaSubstituted forSchindlerat 70'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 18DudaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forAdamyanat 61'minutes
  • 11KainzSubstituted forHuseinbasicat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21TiggesSubstituted forDietzat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Pedersen
  • 5Soldo
  • 6Martel
  • 8Huseinbasic
  • 13Uth
  • 17Schindler
  • 23Adamyan
  • 33Dietz
  • 40Urbig

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Meyer
  • 24Meunier
  • 25SüleBooked at 36mins
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 13GuerreiroBooked at 29minsSubstituted forRotheat 77'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 6ÖzcanSubstituted forMoukokoat 70'minutes
  • 27AdeyemiBooked at 23minsSubstituted forT Hazardat 61'minutes
  • 19Brandt
  • 21MalenSubstituted forCanat 77'minutes
  • 20Modeste

Substitutes

  • 10T Hazard
  • 18Moukoko
  • 23Can
  • 30Passlack
  • 35Lotka
  • 36Rothe
  • 44Coulibaly
  • 47Papadopoulos
Referee:
Harm Osmers
Attendance:
50,000

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home21
Away22
Shots on Target
Home10
Away8
Corners
Home7
Away11
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Köln 3, Borussia Dortmund 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 3, Borussia Dortmund 2.

  3. Post update

    Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Florian Dietz (1. FC Köln).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sargis Adamyan (1. FC Köln).

  8. Post update

    Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sargis Adamyan (1. FC Köln).

  10. Post update

    Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Denis Huseinbasic (1. FC Köln).

  12. Booking

    Denis Huseinbasic (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

  14. Post update

    Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Florian Dietz (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonas Hector.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Alexander Meyer tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Offside, 1. FC Köln. Eric Martel tries a through ball, but Ellyes Skhiri is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eric Martel (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Eric Martel replaces Benno Schmitz.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt2Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig4VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18480
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg2MainzMainz 051
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg3StuttgartVfB Stuttgart2
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen2B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Berlin8521156917
2Freiburg8521126617
3Bayern Munich84312361715
4B Dortmund85031110115
5Frankfurt84221613314
6Hoffenheim7412127513
7Köln83411410413
8Werder Bremen83321512312
9B Mgladbach8332107312
10RB Leipzig83231312111
11Mainz8323812-411
12Augsburg7304510-59
13Wolfsburg8224814-68
14Hertha Berlin713379-26
15Schalke7133814-66
16Stuttgart8053913-45
17B Leverkusen8125916-75
18VfL Bochum8017523-181
View full German Bundesliga table

