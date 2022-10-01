Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Callum Robinson's header against Burnley came in the 90th minute at the Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City striker Callum Robinson said their draw against Burnley "feels like a win" after scoring the late equaliser on his home debut.

The 27-year-old joined Cardiff from West Bromwich Albion a month ago to the day for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.5m.

After two assists in his debut, at Middlesbrough, the Republic of Ireland striker then missed a penalty in his second game, against Huddersfield.

"I'm buzzing," said Robinson.

"It was a tough game, they have a lot of quality, but it was a good one for us.

"We've got a young group so we've shown a lot of character to come back.

"And on a personal note it was lovely to get off the mark quite quickly in my Cardiff career."

After going a goal up, Vincent Kompany's organised Burnley defence sat back and looked comfortable defending their narrow lead.

But Robinson, who had seen numerous chances blocked or saved earlier in the contest, said he always believed an equaliser was coming.

"Even if it's not for me there's always a chance, but I'm grateful it landed to me today," Robinson said.

"There were a few half chances which didn't go my way but as long as I'm involved and getting in those areas I'm confident one will drop and thankfully today one did.

"It feels like a win, we had to work so hard against a quality team."

Robinson was the subject of interest from a number of Championship clubs during the summer transfer window before opting to join Cardiff.

"The style of play made me really interested," added Robinson.

"I like to play in those pockets and get on the ball, we couldn't do that as much today against a top team, but in previous games you can see these lads want to be on the ball and they're good footballers.

"There's going to be ups and downs, but there is a lot of quality in that changing room and that's what made me want to come to this big football club.

"I wanted to kick on my career too, I want to me playing every week and showing people what I can do, so I thought it was a massive opportunity."

Cardiff's interim manager, Mark Hudson, praised Robinson's perseverance having seen a number of chances come and go.

"He worked from minute one," said Hudson.

"He's been a great signing and he's a great great kid.

"It's a first game at home for him, a first goal from open play, it puts the penalty miss to bed and he can focus on [scoring] many more going forward now."