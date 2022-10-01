Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kyle Lafferty was on the bench for Kilmarnock in Saturday's Scottish Premiership game at Aberdeen

Kilmarnock are "surprised and disappointed" by the Scottish FA's delay in dealing with Kyle Lafferty's alleged use of sectarian language, says manager Derek McInnes.

An SFA hearing has been set for 15 October where Lafferty could be given a 10-game ban.

He remains available in the meantime and was part of Kilmarnock's squad for their game with Aberdeen on Saturday.

"I thought long and hard about [including him]," McInnes said.

"As a club we were more than a bit surprised and disappointed that the SFA hadn't dealt with it quicker.

"We were hoping that would be the case, because ultimately we've fined Kyle and put our punishment towards him. We were expecting the SFA to follow suit.

"There's five games between now and the SFA hearing, so if he is going to get banned - as we expect - why should we elongate the ban?

"He's free to play and I don't have the luxury of leaving good players out my squad."

Kilmarnock have imposed a "substantial fine" on the 35-year-old Northern Ireland international, who will work with an anti-sectarian charity.

Lafferty faces SFA charges for using insulting language - which includes reference to the likes of ethnic origin, race, nationality, religion or belief - and not acting in the best interests of football.

"He's made a mistake, he's put his hands up which was what we needed from him," McInnes added.

"What he said was unacceptable and he has to take the consequences. Ultimately we have as well.

"As a club we've acted very quickly and we were hoping there would be a conclusion to it a bit more speedily from the SFA."