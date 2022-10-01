Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Prades helped Villareal to 12th in the Spanish top flight last season

Glasgow City have signed Spanish midfielder Beatriz Prades Insa from Villareal.

The 22-year-old formerly played for Levante and helped Villareal to 12th in the Spanish top flight last season.

Prades is eligible to face Aberdeen in the SWPL Cup on Sunday.

"I'm so glad for the opportunity to play at this club," Prades said. "I'm excited to be part of Glasgow City and I get to gain this new experience in my football career.

"I can't wait to start this journey."

City coach Eileen Gleeson added: "Bea brings a wealth of experience having played in one of the top leagues in Europe.

"I'm looking forward to working with her and have no doubt she will be a great addition to the team."