Scottish League Two
StranraerStranraer15:00ElginElgin City
Venue: Stair Park

Stranraer v Elgin City

Saturday 8th October 2022

  • AlbionAlbion Rovers15:00Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose
  • ForfarForfar Athletic15:00East FifeEast Fife
  • StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
  • StirlingStirling Albion15:00DumbartonDumbarton
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton97111761122
2Stirling95221810817
3Stenhousemuir95131716116
4Stranraer93331418-412
5East Fife93241113-211
6Elgin82421815310
7Bonnyrigg Rose83141011-110
8Forfar9225913-48
9Annan Athletic82241018-88
10Albion8125711-45
