Stranraer v Elgin City

StranraerStranraer15:00ElginElgin City
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|9
|7
|1
|1
|17
|6
|11
|22
|2
|Stirling
|9
|5
|2
|2
|18
|10
|8
|17
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|9
|5
|1
|3
|17
|16
|1
|16
|4
|Stranraer
|9
|3
|3
|3
|14
|18
|-4
|12
|5
|East Fife
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|13
|-2
|11
|6
|Elgin
|8
|2
|4
|2
|18
|15
|3
|10
|7
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|11
|-1
|10
|8
|Forfar
|9
|2
|2
|5
|9
|13
|-4
|8
|9
|Annan Athletic
|8
|2
|2
|4
|10
|18
|-8
|8
|10
|Albion
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|11
|-4
|5