Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|9
|5
|2
|2
|21
|12
|9
|17
|2
|Inverness CT
|9
|5
|2
|2
|13
|9
|4
|17
|3
|Queen's Park
|9
|5
|1
|3
|14
|13
|1
|16
|4
|Ayr
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|11
|3
|14
|5
|Dundee
|9
|4
|1
|4
|16
|14
|2
|13
|6
|Cove Rangers
|9
|3
|2
|4
|14
|14
|0
|11
|7
|Morton
|9
|3
|2
|4
|9
|13
|-4
|11
|8
|Raith Rovers
|8
|3
|0
|5
|8
|11
|-3
|9
|9
|Hamilton
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|7
|10
|Arbroath
|8
|1
|2
|5
|5
|12
|-7
|5
