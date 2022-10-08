Close menu
Scottish Championship
Arbroath15:00Dundee
Venue: Gayfield Park

Saturday 8th October 2022

  • ArbroathArbroath15:00DundeeDundee
  • AyrAyr United15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
  • MortonGreenock Morton15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle95222112917
2Inverness CT9522139417
3Queen's Park95131413116
4Ayr84221411314
5Dundee94141614213
6Cove Rangers93241414011
7Morton9324913-411
8Raith Rovers8305811-39
9Hamilton8143712-57
10Arbroath8125512-75
