Dagenham & Redbridge v Southend United

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge12:30SouthendSouthend United
Line-ups
Dag & Red
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Justham
- 2Hare
- 25Phipps
- 12Robinson
- 19Ling
- 5Onariase
- 4Rance
- 8Sagaf
- 24Morias
- 9McCallum
- 11Weston
Substitutes
- 3Johnson
- 6Mussa
- 7Walker
- 17Zouma
- 26Topalloj
Southend
Formation 4-3-3
- 2Scott-Morriss
- 5Hobson
- 6Kensdale
- 15Dackers
- 8Husin
- 7Bridge
- 22Mooney
- 17Miley
- 22Lopata
- 39Hyde
Substitutes
- 11Powell
- 18Fonguck
- 19Wreh
- 24Demetriou
- 30Andeng-Ndi
- Referee:
- Matthew Russell
Match report to follow.