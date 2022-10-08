Match ends, Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Armando Broja scored his first Chelsea goal in a dominant victory over a lacklustre Wolves, who remain without a permanent manager.
Kai Havertz opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time but the Blues could have put the game out of sight long before then.
Christian Pulisic doubled the lead, playing a one-two with Mason Mount and sending the ball sailing past goalkeeper Jose Sa before Broja hammered into the bottom corner with his left foot late on.
The game marked Graham Potter's first home Premier League victory as Chelsea boss.
He made wholesale changes to the line-up from the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, swapping seven players and showcasing the depth in the squad, with Conor Gallagher earning a start after scoring the winner last time out and Reece James and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench.
Wolves, playing their first match since sacking manager Bruno Lage last weekend, were unorganised and Diego Costa, making his first start for the Midlands club against his former side, struggled to get in the game with the team hemmed in their own half.
The 1-0 scoreline at half-time flattered Wolves as Cesar Azpilicueta, playing in his first Premier League game since August, put several teasing deliveries into the box which no one could latch on to, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic both hammered over the bar.
Gallagher looked lively from the outset, while Mount was dynamic - it was his lofty delivery from the right-hand side that picked out Havertz for the opener, with the Germany international's header looping over Sa.
But Broja, who impressed on loan at Southampton last season, will have been pleased to get off the mark with his first goal for the club when he replaced Mount after the break.
Without defender Ruben Neves, who is suspended having picked up five yellow cards this season, Wolves looked uncomfortable at the back, giving the ball away carelessly deep in their own half and making hard work for themselves in dangerous areas.
Wolves have been linked with former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, with interim boss Steve Davis saying earlier in the week he had been told he was in charge of the match against Chelsea but was unsure of the situation beyond that.
They remain stuck in the relegation zone having lost their last three matches, while Chelsea move to fourth.
More to follow.
Player of the match
HavertzKai Havertz
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
8.32
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number30Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number26Player nameKoulibalyAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number32Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
6.49
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameDiego CostaAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number59Player nameHodgeAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number27Player nameMatheus NunesAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number77Player nameCampbellAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number19Player nameJonnyAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number24Player nameTotiAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number17Player nameGonçalo GuedesAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
4.86
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 28AzpilicuetaBooked at 22mins
- 14Chalobah
- 26Koulibaly
- 32Cucurella
- 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forKovacicat 66'minutes
- 5JorginhoBooked at 61mins
- 23GallagherSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 86'minutes
- 19MountSubstituted forBrojaat 72'minutes
- 10PulisicSubstituted forJamesat 72'minutes
- 29HavertzSubstituted forZiyechat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kovacic
- 9Aubameyang
- 16Mendy
- 17Sterling
- 18Broja
- 21Chilwell
- 22Ziyech
- 24James
- 30Chukwuemeka
Wolves
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 23Kilman
- 24Gomes
- 19Castro OttoSubstituted forAït-Nouriat 72'minutes
- 28João Moutinho
- 27Nunes
- 37TraoréSubstituted forCampbellat 72'minutes
- 10Podence
- 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forHodgeat 45'minutes
- 29Diego CostaSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 11Hwang Hee-Chan
- 13Sarkic
- 14Mosquera
- 25Ronan
- 59Hodge
- 64Bueno
- 77Campbell
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 39,940
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.
Post update
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Post update
Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Armando Broja (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic with a through ball.
Post update
Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Conor Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces Kai Havertz.
Post update
Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Post update
Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).
Post update
Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Now he could be a fantastic England manager.
Great to see Broja score, Mount seems to be getting back to form and it was good to see Gallagher have a very good game.
Moment of the match though goes to Diego for his 3/4 lap of honour when he was subbed… He deserved his standing ovation.
Credit to all at the match for applauding Costa and
congratulations Broja on first senior level goal at Stamford Bridge..Good weekend for the Chelsea faithful..
Wins build confidence,difficult to say where Chelsea are at the moment,the real test will be against some of the other big guns,but right now there is the perfect blend of a very young squad with players who have wealth of experience..KTBFFH.