Chelsea 3-0 Wolves: Armando Broja scores in dominant Blues victory

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kai Havertz scores opener for Chelsea
Havertz's first-half goal was his 14th league goal for Chelsea and Mount's second assist of the season

Armando Broja scored his first Chelsea goal in a dominant victory over a lacklustre Wolves, who remain without a permanent manager.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time but the Blues could have put the game out of sight long before then.

Christian Pulisic doubled the lead, playing a one-two with Mason Mount and sending the ball sailing past goalkeeper Jose Sa before Broja hammered into the bottom corner with his left foot late on.

The game marked Graham Potter's first home Premier League victory as Chelsea boss.

He made wholesale changes to the line-up from the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, swapping seven players and showcasing the depth in the squad, with Conor Gallagher earning a start after scoring the winner last time out and Reece James and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench.

Wolves, playing their first match since sacking manager Bruno Lage last weekend, were unorganised and Diego Costa, making his first start for the Midlands club against his former side, struggled to get in the game with the team hemmed in their own half.

The 1-0 scoreline at half-time flattered Wolves as Cesar Azpilicueta, playing in his first Premier League game since August, put several teasing deliveries into the box which no one could latch on to, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic both hammered over the bar.

Gallagher looked lively from the outset, while Mount was dynamic - it was his lofty delivery from the right-hand side that picked out Havertz for the opener, with the Germany international's header looping over Sa.

But Broja, who impressed on loan at Southampton last season, will have been pleased to get off the mark with his first goal for the club when he replaced Mount after the break.

Without defender Ruben Neves, who is suspended having picked up five yellow cards this season, Wolves looked uncomfortable at the back, giving the ball away carelessly deep in their own half and making hard work for themselves in dangerous areas.

Wolves have been linked with former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, with interim boss Steve Davis saying earlier in the week he had been told he was in charge of the match against Chelsea but was unsure of the situation beyond that.

They remain stuck in the relegation zone having lost their last three matches, while Chelsea move to fourth.

More to follow.

Player of the match

HavertzKai Havertz

with an average of 8.32

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 28AzpilicuetaBooked at 22mins
  • 14Chalobah
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 32Cucurella
  • 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forKovacicat 66'minutes
  • 5JorginhoBooked at 61mins
  • 23GallagherSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 86'minutes
  • 19MountSubstituted forBrojaat 72'minutes
  • 10PulisicSubstituted forJamesat 72'minutes
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forZiyechat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kovacic
  • 9Aubameyang
  • 16Mendy
  • 17Sterling
  • 18Broja
  • 21Chilwell
  • 22Ziyech
  • 24James
  • 30Chukwuemeka

Wolves

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 23Kilman
  • 24Gomes
  • 19Castro OttoSubstituted forAït-Nouriat 72'minutes
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 27Nunes
  • 37TraoréSubstituted forCampbellat 72'minutes
  • 10Podence
  • 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forHodgeat 45'minutes
  • 29Diego CostaSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 13Sarkic
  • 14Mosquera
  • 25Ronan
  • 59Hodge
  • 64Bueno
  • 77Campbell
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
39,940

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.

  5. Post update

    Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

  6. Post update

    Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Armando Broja (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic with a through ball.

  8. Post update

    Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Conor Gallagher.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces Kai Havertz.

  12. Post update

    Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  14. Post update

    Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kalidou Koulibaly.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).

  18. Post update

    Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Comments

Join the conversation

68 comments

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 17:34

    So impressed with Graham Potter..
    Now he could be a fantastic England manager.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 17:34

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SteveNeath, today at 17:33

    Good win, dominated from the off and we eventually got the sort of score line that Chelsea deserved.
    Great to see Broja score, Mount seems to be getting back to form and it was good to see Gallagher have a very good game.
    Moment of the match though goes to Diego for his 3/4 lap of honour when he was subbed… He deserved his standing ovation.

  • Comment posted by Pan17, today at 17:32

    And done without Sterling too!

  • Comment posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 17:30

    Can someone let RLC know that he's playing on a football pitch and not on a rugby pitch so needs to kick the ball under the ball not above it.

  • Comment posted by cordelia, today at 17:30

    Wolves are in big trouble and its not being helped having top players on the injury list. If Fosun can get the right manager in we have the potential to get back to winning ways.
    Credit to all at the match for applauding Costa and

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 17:29

    Wolves need to go back to a back 5 and try to squeeze a few 0-0s, otherwise the Championship awaits. The problem is, our best defender has been sent to Everton so we do not have 3 decent centre-halves. We have to get a point against Forest next week.

  • Comment posted by dgethin, today at 17:28

    What’s all this, did not know Neves was a defender????

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 17:26

    7 shots on target from 20, class.

    • Reply posted by U21091390, today at 17:33

      U21091390 replied:
      33% is class lol

  • Comment posted by skarocker, today at 17:26

    A good win given the rested players and great to see Broja get his first senior goal. Big improvement for Gallagher today and even Mount had a bit more life in him. Much better from Pulisic too. Havertz scored yes but he's lazy & sluggish. Really not good enough for Chelsea. Jorginho, absolutely awful again. I really wish he'd do one!! Get ball, turn around, lose ball, fall over or give ball away.

  • Comment posted by Glen Nudicts, today at 17:26

    I ay eva bin a Lage fan, an av called for is head many times, but the players need to tek some blame too. There ay any passion anymore. Wots gewin on??? We need to get behind the lads and pick em up. Show um we am wiv um!!!! ^-^ WAW

    • Reply posted by Bob Marley, today at 17:29

      Bob Marley replied:
      What language are you speaking man?

  • Comment posted by limirl, today at 17:23

    The Wolves display in that first half was as toothless as I've ever seen. Utterly woeful

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 17:25

      Eloy replied:
      Toothless? There are jolly good dentists in this country.

  • Comment posted by forceara, today at 17:23

    Tough games coming soon. It was easy today Mount brace of assists, Broja first goal, Chukwuemeka debut, Gallagher monsterclass. Good day for chelsea fans.

  • Comment posted by Eloy, today at 17:22

    Well, Portuguese Wolves lost again.

    • Reply posted by VanImpe, today at 17:25

      VanImpe replied:
      They lost to a continental select, what is your point?

  • Comment posted by The DOOG, today at 17:21

    I don't think there is any doubt at the moment Mount is the inform player for Chelsea and England. Must get a start in the WC.

    • Reply posted by Bob Marley, today at 17:28

      Bob Marley replied:
      Water Closet?

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 17:20

    Congratulations Chelsea on another good win..
    congratulations Broja on first senior level goal at Stamford Bridge..Good weekend for the Chelsea faithful..

    Wins build confidence,difficult to say where Chelsea are at the moment,the real test will be against some of the other big guns,but right now there is the perfect blend of a very young squad with players who have wealth of experience..KTBFFH.

  • Comment posted by OutCat, today at 17:17

    "struggling wolves"... you had to insert that in there. You had to... NOT improved Chelsea? one finger, two fingers,...

    • Reply posted by Bob Marley, today at 17:26

      Bob Marley replied:
      Wolves made Chelsea look good man.

  • Comment posted by CWBA2017, today at 17:17

    Mount's looking good....

    • Reply posted by skarocker, today at 17:27

      skarocker replied:
      Finally

  • Comment posted by TommyRangoon, today at 17:16

    Great to see Havertz, Pulicic and especially Broja score. Let's keep it going.

    • Reply posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 17:32

      Bluefrom1964 replied:
      That's meant to be their job.

  • Comment posted by Your Comment is Woke, today at 17:16

    Going to be Hard but i do think Lage will still take this Wolves side down, as he has done so much damage, and is sat in Portugal rubbing his money. Karma needs to pay him a call. and strike him down

    • Reply posted by gobby howrongur, today at 17:20

      gobby howrongur replied:
      How is this reply not removed ?

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City97203392423
2Arsenal87012081221
3Tottenham95311910918
4Chelsea85121310316
5Brighton8431148615
6Newcastle9351179814
7Man Utd74031114-312
8Bournemouth9333820-1212
9Fulham83231315-211
10Liverpool7241189910
11Everton824277010
12Brentford92431617-110
13Leeds7232101009
14Aston Villa8224610-48
15West Ham821559-47
16Southampton9216817-97
17Crystal Palace7133811-36
18Wolves9135312-96
19Leicester91171524-94
20Nottm Forest8116621-154
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

