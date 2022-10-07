Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter will provide a fitness update on his players later on Friday.

The knee injury suffered by Wesley Fofana against AC Milan is better than initially feared but it's unclear how long he will be out for.

Wolves interim head coach Steve Davis is without Pedro Neto, who will miss the World Cup with an ankle injury.

Hwang Hee-chan has returned to training after a muscle strain but Ruben Neves and Nathan Collins are suspended.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

It was a bit harsh for Wolves to sack Bruno Lage so early in the season. They had issues scoring goals, of course, but it is not his fault that their strikers got injured.

They are managerless at the moment and I can't see them winning here, either.

Chelsea are finding their feet under Graham Potter and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started scoring, so they should take the points pretty comfortably.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have gone 11 competitive home games without defeat against Wolves since a 2-1 top-flight loss in March 1979 (W7, D4).

However, Wolves are on a four-match unbeaten league run against Chelsea, with each of the last three finishing level.

Since Wolves were promoted in 2018, Chelsea have dropped eight points from winning positions against them, more than they have versus any other side in that time.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won back-to-back Premier League games after conceding the opening goal for the first time since December 2016. They've never won three in a row in that manner.

They can earn three consecutive home league wins in the same season for the first time since ending 2019-20 with a run of six victories at Stamford Bridge.

The two previous Chelsea managers, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, both drew their first Premier League home match in charge, against Leicester and Wolves respectively.

The most recent permanent Chelsea manager to lose his first home league fixture in charge of the club was Gianluca Vialli against Manchester United in February 1998.

Raheem Sterling has four goals and two assists across his past five Premier League appearances against Wolves.

Kai Havertz is one short of 50 career league goals.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Their only victory in 15 Premier League matches came at home to Southampton on 3 September (D5, L9).

Wolves haven't scored more than once in 11 league games since a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in May.

They have a meagre total of three goals after eight league fixtures, their joint-worst return at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 2003-04, when they were relegated.

Wolves can equal the Premier League record of nine consecutive matches from the beginning of a season without scoring a second-half goal, set by Crystal Palace in 2017 and matched by Norwich last year.

They have failed score in 21 Premier League matches since the beginning of last season. Only relegated Norwich City, with 22, have a worse record over the same period.

Diego Costa scored 52 goals in 89 league appearances for Chelsea between 2014-17. His most recent Premier League goal came at Stamford Bridge in a 3-0 victory against Middlesbrough in May 2017.

