BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane maintains scoring run in Spurs win

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane
Harry Kane has scored 12 goals in his last 12 Premier League games, netting in each of his last four appearances - his joint-longest ever scoring streak in the competition

Harry Kane scored his eighth goal of the season as Tottenham won at Brighton to strengthen their place in the top three of the Premier League.

The England striker's stooping first-half header was enough to secure a victory that keeps Spurs third and three points behind leaders Manchester City.

Brighton, who could have moved level on points with the visitors with a win, started slowly but grew into the game and had chances to equalise before the break.

Lewis Dunk sent a header just over the bar before Solly March hit a low effort just wide of goal as half-time approached.

But in the second half both sides struggled to break each other down, although Kane should have put the game out of sight when he turned his marker but dragged his shot wide, while Danny Welbeck swept a good chance off target for the hosts.

A late injury to Kane took some of the shine off the win as the England striker went off after getting caught on the back of his foot, but he was able to walk off the pitch and confirmed after the game that it was "just a knock".

The win means Tottenham have 20 points from nine games, while Brighton are sixth on 14 points.

Emotional win keeps Spurs firmly in the hunt

It has been a difficult week for all connected with Tottenham following the death of the club's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone.

The Italian had been part of Antonio Conte's backroom staff since November 2021 and was clearly well liked among the players.

A minute's applause took place before kick-off, during which Conte was in tears, and once the game got under way there appeared to be an extra element of determination from Spurs to get a result for Ventrone.

They were more hungry than Brighton in the opening exchanges and deservedly took the lead through the header from Kane, who pointed to the sky when he celebrated.

Tottenham were unable to kick on from that but did just enough to pick up their sixth win in nine Premier League games and ensure they remain firmly in the picture at the top end of the table.

Clear signs of De Zerbi ball again

Roberto de Zerbi made an immediate impact by guiding Brighton to an impressive 3-3 draw at Liverpool in his first game in charge last week.

The Seagulls had been crafted into an enjoyable team to watch by Graham Potter and De Zerbi has picked up from that while adding his own influence.

Although they were not quite as direct and attacking as they were in the early stages of the Liverpool game, they nevertheless impressed once more against a Tottenham side that has started this season very well.

Brighton built possession well, working the ball from left to right to try and pull Tottenham out of shape and they could have had a goal but for better finishing.

The defeat ended their unbeaten run at home but there's a clear sign of how De Zerbi wants to play that will be encouraging for Brighton fans.

Player of the match

Ryan SessegnonRyan Sessegnon

with an average of 8.59

Brighton & Hove Albion

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34VeltmanBooked at 49minsSubstituted forLampteyat 88'minutes
  • 5Dunk
  • 4Webster
  • 7March
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 25CaicedoSubstituted forGilmourat 89'minutes
  • 30EstupiñánSubstituted forMitomaat 67'minutes
  • 13GroßSubstituted forLallanaat 82'minutes
  • 11Trossard
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 6Colwill
  • 14Lallana
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 21Undav
  • 22Mitoma
  • 23Steele
  • 27Gilmour
  • 43Turns

Tottenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 17Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 2Doherty
  • 30Bentancur
  • 38BissoumaBooked at 31minsSubstituted forRicharlisonat 70'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forPerisicat 80'minutes
  • 10KaneBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSkippat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 9Richarlison
  • 11Gil
  • 14Perisic
  • 20Forster
  • 24Spence
  • 29Sarr
  • 34Lenglet
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
31,498

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

Comments

Join the conversation

209 comments

  • Comment posted by Username321, today at 19:47

    That was for Gian Piero Ventrone, rest in peace.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 19:43

    For Gian Piero ❤️

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 20:13

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Great away win by the team to show their respects to Gian Piero.
      Looking good for the title now. We only have to give Citeh their yearly battering and the trophy will be all ours.
      COYS 💪🏆

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 19:44

    Please keep playing Doherty - or start Spence - when Emerson comes back, finishing might have been wasteful but there was some semblance of a threat down the right side again.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 19:52

      Mark replied:
      Agree. Save Emerson for Carabao

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 19:47

    Let the Tottenham haters begin. Lucky , boring , etc etc , blah blah blah. 3rd in the table so who cares.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 19:48

      Cole replied:
      This. I would love to play exciting football, but what has it achieved in the last ten years? For now, and until results and performances can both be achieved in the same game, I will gladly take another three points.

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 19:44

    So fitting that Antonio & the boys got a brilliant hard fought win needing all that fitness & winning spirit that Gian Piero Ventrone helped to instil which they can now be proud to dedicate to him.
    Long may what he has helped instil continue.
    COYS

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 19:48

      kennycanuck replied:
      Brilliant ?

  • Comment posted by Obilumb, today at 19:54

    Spurs have been criticised for a poor defence and being Spursy. Now its boring because we are defending as a team. I love the fact this team is starting building from the back like all great teams. Man utd always had a great defence first and the awesome Arsenal team was built on a great defence, i would say the best ever. patience and believe in Conte.

    • Reply posted by Sportsfan200, today at 19:57

      Sportsfan200 replied:
      I think Conte would do great things with spurs…
      But unfortunately for you he won’t be there at the end of the season

  • Comment posted by dorsetblue, today at 19:46

    Conte is the first big 6 team manager to set up his team to nullify Brighton and it worked. Not pretty for spurs fans but I guess they don't care if they win. Brighton need a plan B to get past such a packed defence. Too many of their players were also off the pace.

    • Reply posted by simon, today at 19:48

      simon replied:
      to be fare Brighton hardly touched the ball in the first 20 mins lol

  • Comment posted by mumndad, today at 19:51

    Spurs still grafting out the results but it was a good setup to block Brighton's play. Don't forget we had a tough midweek game in Germany. Points are on the table. Onwards... Hearts out to our fitness coach's family. COYS!

    • Reply posted by mumndad, today at 19:53

      mumndad replied:
      Gian Piero Ventrone we salute you.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:50

    Credit to all the fans for their respectful conduct in acknowledging the tragic death of the Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone. Good performance fro Spurs against a well organised Brighton. Three points on the road at the Amex is not easy. Fine goal from Kane and Spurs sitting nicely in the top three.

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 20:30

      Wormhole replied:
      🐤
      🏀
      The Trophy Dodgers have managed to scrape another boring victory. It won't last! It's hard to understand why their squealing deluded "fans" get so hot and sweaty about it.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 19:45

    R.I.P Gian Piero Ventrone

  • Comment posted by Always One, today at 19:44

    jeez that was dull...again....

    • Reply posted by still_laughing , today at 20:35

      still_laughing replied:
      People actually pay to watch Tottenham play.

  • Comment posted by MkOxford1, today at 19:52

    Again Emerson Royal makes Doherty look like the best wing back/right back in the country. Matt did really well too as did Dier and Sess

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 20:35

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      Without detracting from Matt Doherty, who had a good game, Emerson Royal makes anyone look good. I still can't believe that Conte kept playing him. The red card really was "taking one for the team", they're much better without him.

  • Comment posted by Raj, today at 19:50

    That is a huge result, not many teams will go to Brighton and get a result….big

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 19:52

      Mark replied:
      Particularly after the tough week they’ve all had. Harry was very emotional in his post match interview.

  • Comment posted by Pickers72, today at 19:45

    This was for you Gian Piero spurs fitness coach RIP COYS

  • Comment posted by Sheiling, today at 19:58

    Southgate says he has to play Trippier out of position because we don't have any left wing backs playing regular football for their clubs. Well what is Ryan Sessegnon then?? Another good performance from him today. We also have the experienced Cresswell so more lame excuses from Gareth I'm afraid.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 20:34

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      He also sticks with Maguire, despite him featuring very little for man u in recent weeks.

  • Comment posted by mike28, today at 19:56

    As a Spurs fan I'll gladly take the 3 points especially away but dear God if that was any more pedestrian there'd be zebra crossings on the pitch !. Come on Spurs, a bit more energy and the wins will be more comfortable.

  • Comment posted by catseye27, today at 19:47

    another poor game by spurs, only 8 shots with 3 on target from a team with all the forward talent. from a spurs fan

    • Reply posted by Fred Bloggs, today at 19:49

      Fred Bloggs replied:
      Nonsense.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 19:46

    #ForGian

    COYS

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:43

    Come on Brighton what exactly is the purpose of drawing at Anfield, if you can’t beat Spurs at home?

    • Reply posted by Toad-O Line, today at 19:47

      Toad-O Line replied:
      What's your point? Spurs are above Liverpool and also drew at Anfield the last time they played there. Spurs also drew with Liverpool at WHL as well as beating City home and away.

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 20:08

    The better team lost..