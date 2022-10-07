Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Moises Caicedo has been a Premier League ever-present for Brighton & Hove Albion this season

TEAM NEWS

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi is confident Moises Caicedo will be fit despite the midfielder missing training on Thursday with an undisclosed issue.

Enock Mwepu remains absent, having fallen ill while on international duty with Zambia late last month.

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal is suspended as a consequence of his red card against Arsenal.

Dejan Kulusevski is likely to miss out again with a thigh injury sustained on international duty.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is a hard one because of how well Brighton are playing - tricky Leandro Trossard got a treble at Anfield, and Roberto de Zerbi made a mark and showed he is a front-foot coach in his first game in charge.

Tottenham have not really got going yet this season, in terms of playing as well as we know they can do, but the way the Seagulls are likely to play might suit Spurs.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v Scotland defender Ryan Porteous

All those games came when Conte was at Internazionale against De Zerbi's Sassuolo

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have won two of the past three Premier League meetings, one more than in their first seven encounters in the division.

Albion can win back-to-back games against Spurs for the first time in competitive matches.

However, Spurs won this fixture 2-0 in March and are looking for consecutive top-flight away victories against Brighton for the first time since a run of three between 1980 and 1982.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have lost just once in 12 Premier League matches, winning seven and drawing four.

They can equal the club top-flight record of eight successive home games unbeaten, set from September to December 1981.

The Seagulls are one short of 100 top-flight victories.

Roberto De Zerbi can become the first Brighton & Hove Albion manager to win his opening Premier League home fixture in charge of the club.

Albion have the same record this season as they did after seven games of 2021-22, with four wins and 14 points. Their fifth win last season didn't come until Boxing Day.

Brighton have the joint-second best defensive record in the division this season, conceding eight goals.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's 13-match unbeaten Premier League streak ended with a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal last weekend. They've not lost consecutive away league games since September 2021.

This is their ninth league fixture of the season but only their second outside of London. The other was a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest, their only league away win so far.

Spurs have faced 127 shots in their eight league matches - the average of 15.9 per game is their highest in a season since such data was first recorded in 2003-04.

Harry Kane has scored eight goals in 10 appearances for Spurs versus Brighton in all competitions.

Son Heung-min has gone nine games without scoring against Brighton in all competitions.

My Brighton line-up Predict Brighton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Tottenham Hotspur line-up Predict Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team