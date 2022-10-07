Newcastle United v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Allan Saint-Maximin (right) hasn't played for Newcastle since August

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is hopeful that talisman Allan Saint-Maximin can play for the first time since August after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Joelinton has overcome a knee issue and Jonjo Shelvey could also be fit but Alexander Isak is unlikely to be rushed back from a thigh muscle problem.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson is out with a hamstring injury but Sergi Canos could return from a similar issue.

Defender Ethan Pinnock is available.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I watched Newcastle beat Fulham last weekend and I was very impressed with them going forward.

Callum Wilson did well on his return from injury and Miguel Almiron looks a completely different player compared to last season.

Almiron only got one goal during the whole of that campaign but has three already this time, and his first against Fulham was one of the goals of the season.

Brentford are quite a stubborn team but Newcastle will take the game to them, and I can see them creating enough chances to win it.

Bees striker Ivan Toney will have a point to prove going back to St James' Park - he is in my fantasy team, but he needs to pull his finger out if he is going to make a difference on Saturday.

Prediction: 2-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Scotland defender Ryan Porteous

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six league games against Brentford, winning five of them.

The Magpies' previous five home league games against Brentford have each come in different decades - 1930s, 1940s, 1990s, 2010s, 2020s.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have lost only once in their past 14 Premier League home games, but the last three have all been draws.

Their tally of 11 points after eight matches is eight more than they had at the same stage last season, when Steve Bruce left with the team 19th in the table.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their four home league games this season, their best run from the beginning of a campaign since a six-match streak in 2011-12.

Callum Wilson has scored five goals in his past five Premier League appearances.

Brentford

The goalless draw at Bournemouth last weekend marked Brentford's first clean sheet in 20 Premier League away fixtures.

The Bees can go three league games without scoring for the first time since a run of four from March to April 2019 in the Championship.

Ivan Toney has been involved in seven of Brentford's 15 Premier League goals this season, with five goals and two assists.

Toney made two Premier League substitute appearances for Newcastle in 2015-16, both at St James' Park.

My Newcastle United line-up Predict Newcastle's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brentford line-up Predict Brentford's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team