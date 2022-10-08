Close menu
Premier League
Man CityManchester City4SouthamptonSouthampton0

Man City 4-0 Southampton: Erling Haaland scores again as defending champions move top

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Phil Foden scores Manchester City's second goal against Southampton
Foden now has seven goals for City in 12 games in all competitions this season. His best total in one campaign so far came in 2019-20 when he scored 16 goals in 50 games

Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal for Manchester City as his side swept Southampton aside to move top of the Premier League.

The 22-year-old Norway striker has taken only 13 games to reach that mark in all competitions, with struggling Saints the latest side to find out how hard it is to keep him or his team-mates quiet.

City attacked relentlessly from the start and Haaland was within inches of giving them an early lead when he hit the inside of the post after galloping clear.

Instead it was Joao Cancelo who put the home side ahead, running on to Phil Foden's pass and cutting past James Ward-Prowse before finding the bottom corner of the net.

Foden, who like Haaland scored a hat-trick here against Manchester United last weekend, got on the scoresheet himself soon afterwards with a dinked finish after Kevin de Bruyne found him in space in the box.

That put City in complete control at the break and they wrapped up the points at the start of the second half when Mahrez volleyed home a Rodri cross.

The only thing missing for the home fans was another Haaland goal, and for once it appeared it might not be his day.

Haaland was unable to get on the end De Bruyne's cross under pressure from Mohammed Salisu, and then brilliantly denied by Bazunu, who dived at his feet as he charged through at goal.

As the chances kept coming however, you just knew Haaland would take one - and so he did, meeting Cancelo's cutback with a typically precise low finish to make it 4-0 after 65 minutes.

Southampton, who managed only one touch in the City area and a total of two shots - both from distance, and both off target - drew home and away against Pep Guardiola's side last season. This time, they never looked like avoiding a fourth-straight defeat.

City keep scoring, and keep on winning

City were last in top spot on 20 August and might not stay there for long - Arsenal will return to the summit if they beat Liverpool on Sunday.

Regardless of their current position in the table, though, it is clear the defending champions are in the sort of form which will worry all of their title rivals.

City are the last unbeaten side in England's top four divisions but it is the way they are despatching opponents that is the most ominous sign.

City's stroll against Saints means they have now scored 33 goals in nine league games, 13 more than Arsenal who have the next best tally.

Having Haaland obviously helps - he now has 15 league goals for the season, matching the tally of De Bruyne when he finished as top scorer in that competition in 2021-22 - but his team-mates keep scoring too.

Saints put up a fight for their manager

Southampton's performance was far more important to their manager's cause than the end result.

Reports this week suggested Ralph Hasenhuttl is on the brink of the sack after four years at St Mary's, but his side did not play like one that has given up on their manager.

True, damage limitation was always their main aim but that has not saved others from worse drubbings at Etihad Stadium this season.

Hasenhuttl must have feared the worst when City came flying out of the blocks but his side defended well, and continued to do so even when the game was long since lost.

Player of the match

De BruyneKevin De Bruyne

with an average of 7.43

Manchester City

  1. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    7.43

  2. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.40

  3. Squad number7Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    7.23

  4. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.98

  5. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    6.93

  6. Squad number21Player nameGómez
    Average rating

    6.91

  7. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    6.89

  8. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.83

  9. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.82

  10. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    6.78

  11. Squad number82Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.73

  12. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.62

  13. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.57

  14. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.44

  15. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.40

  16. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.40

Southampton

  1. Squad number31Player nameBazunu
    Average rating

    6.07

  2. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.04

  3. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    5.97

  4. Squad number7Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    5.88

  5. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    5.87

  6. Squad number37Player nameBella-Kotchap
    Average rating

    5.80

  7. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    5.79

  8. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    5.78

  9. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    5.70

  10. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    5.69

  11. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    5.49

  12. Squad number28Player nameJuan Larios
    Average rating

    5.16

  13. Squad number18Player nameMara
    Average rating

    4.98

  14. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    4.97

  15. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    4.94

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 25Akanji
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 6Aké
  • 7CanceloSubstituted forGómezat 70'minutes
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forÁlvarezat 70'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forLewisat 78'minutes
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forPalmerat 70'minutes
  • 9Haaland
  • 47FodenSubstituted forGrealishat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Gündogan
  • 10Grealish
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand

Southampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Bazunu
  • 2Walker-PetersBooked at 20minsSubstituted forLarios Lópezat 79'minutes
  • 37Bella-Kotchap
  • 22Salisu
  • 15Perraud
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 27Diallo
  • 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forDjenepoat 66'minutes
  • 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forElyounoussiat 66'minutes
  • 7AriboSubstituted forMaraat 79'minutes
  • 10Adams

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 3Maitland-Niles
  • 4Lyanco
  • 6Caleta-Car
  • 18Mara
  • 19Djenepo
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 28Larios López
  • 32Walcott
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
53,365

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home21
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 4, Southampton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Southampton 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julián Álvarez.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Rico Lewis tries a through ball, but Cole Palmer is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Cole Palmer (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romain Perraud (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.

  12. Post update

    Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Che Adams (Southampton).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergio Gómez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Sékou Mara replaces Joe Aribo.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Juan Larios replaces Kyle Walker-Peters.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a cross following a corner.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Rico Lewis replaces Bernardo Silva.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gavin Bazunu.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Erling Haaland.

Comments

Join the conversation

202 comments

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 17:04

    I'm no city fan but my God even without Haaland they'd be amazing. They great to watch. Annoys me and sticks in my throat but credit where its due.

    • Reply posted by Eve, today at 17:16

      Eve replied:
      Yep, Oil agree wth that.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 16:57

    Southampton, look at it this way, it could have been a lot worse. Haaland only managed a single goal today.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 17:06

      Elvis replied:
      😄

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 16:58

    I was getting worried there, Haaland's goal drought was starting to approach at least 60 mins.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 17:08

      Elvis replied:
      😄

  • Comment posted by frankie, today at 17:04

    Honestly If I was Rory Jennings I’d just go on the next flight to Nepal and live the rest of my life as a mountain goat as he’s clearly no pundit ,the muppet, after predicting haaland would struggle to score 15 goals in a season and yet here he is ,after just 13 games with 20 to his name hahaha how do these guys even get airtime - beyond me 4 sure

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 16:58

    Might as well just hand Man City the trophy now 🏆

    A truly cohesive, balanced and excellent squad. Superb.

    • Reply posted by AJ94, today at 17:18

      AJ94 replied:
      Oil.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 17:04

    If Haaland is so good why has he not been picked for England? Hmm. HMM!!!!

    • Reply posted by JimmyTheBrain, today at 17:06

      JimmyTheBrain replied:
      I suspect a lot of people won't get the joke.

  • Comment posted by Wally Whale, today at 16:57

    Haaland only scored one goal against us? Get in there!

    • Reply posted by mikec, today at 17:21

      mikec replied:
      Yeah it was the other 3 that screwed it😉😉

  • Comment posted by james mufc, today at 17:00

    Don’t care wins titles this year. All I want is watching Haaland score!!!!

    • Reply posted by lovefootball, today at 17:08

      lovefootball replied:
      But the others keen to be on the scoreboard themselves. I rather see Harland score than see cancelo Palmer or folden or mahrez score

  • Comment posted by richard48, today at 17:02

    I’m an Arsenal fan, but I wouldn’t be surprised if City become the second team to go through a season undefeated!

    • Reply posted by Habibi, today at 17:11

      Habibi replied:
      Habibi, YOU are the second team to do it. Preston North End did it first.

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 17:13

    Loving the way City are playing this season
    Haaland has been a breath of fresh air bit also the rest of the team are playing so well

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 17:30

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Yes they seem to be a well OILED outfit who are still waiting for their yearly battering by the MIGHTY SPURS!
      COYS 💪

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 17:10

    Foden looks in great form of late..
    Bodes well for England..

    • Reply posted by 007, today at 17:12

      007 replied:
      Which player has ever played great for England ? 😂😂😂😂. They’re all found out when they play alongside their overrated English colleagues. The only reason he looks good is because he plays alongside ballers. Very overrated.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 17:10

    20 goals in just 13 games!! Haaland is Outstanding! At such a young age, not sure we have ever seen his like ever before.

    • Reply posted by sun ra, today at 17:26

      sun ra replied:
      i wonder if kane had gone to man city, he would have scored a similar amount,

  • Comment posted by tomcrown, today at 17:11

    Some lovely passages of football but we didn’t really click like we can. Credit to Southampton who play very decent passing football and as a consequence reduced city’s possession. However I still firmly beIeve there is a ginormous score coming. Could be close to 10.

    • Reply posted by Cromwell, today at 17:19

      Cromwell replied:
      Appreciate the comment. Us Saints fans are struggling to see many positive this season.

  • Comment posted by entertainers11, today at 17:02

    If Cole Palmer starts to get more time he could make the England squad for the World Cup he’s another special talent ..

    • Reply posted by 2 cents, today at 17:05

      2 cents replied:
      Why Grealish makes the English team instead of Palmer is beyond belief.

  • Comment posted by Abadacus, today at 17:03

    As a Saints fan it’s a sign of how poor we are that I’m glad we only conceded 4 today.

    • Reply posted by spud, today at 17:09

      spud replied:
      There is such a gulf between top and bottom!! 5shots, not one on target for Saints, don’t think the current team could hold their place in the championship! The owners have let Ralph down. No defence, no attack, no passing strength, nowhere to go, except down and out.

  • Comment posted by kalista, today at 17:08

    At this point if you chained Haaland to a rock he would just pick up the rock and score like before.
    Amazing

  • Comment posted by Babe, today at 17:16

    Liverpool supporter here, watched the game today and Man City in my humble opinion will clean up this season where we failed last season Haaland is exceptional in front of goal, gunners will be concerned that City will go the premier league season without a defeat, atm the top 4 is a faint hope for Liverpool, Newcastle starting to look strong, well done City for winning the league so early on YNWA

    • Reply posted by tomcrown, today at 17:19

      tomcrown replied:
      Fair play to you for making this comment as our closest rival. As a city fan it is looking promising but things can and usually do go wrong. Long time to go yet!

  • Comment posted by Saints, today at 17:05

    honestly thought Haaland might get five or six today so don't think it's the worst result at all - keep ralph!

  • Comment posted by General Chitchat, today at 17:06

    Man city have shown what good coaching and scouting can achieve. It probably helps when you can get the player you scout rather than dream about it like most other clubs.