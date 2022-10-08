Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Foden now has seven goals for City in 12 games in all competitions this season. His best total in one campaign so far came in 2019-20 when he scored 16 goals in 50 games

Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal for Manchester City as his side swept Southampton aside to move top of the Premier League.

The 22-year-old Norway striker has taken only 13 games to reach that mark in all competitions, with struggling Saints the latest side to find out how hard it is to keep him or his team-mates quiet.

City attacked relentlessly from the start and Haaland was within inches of giving them an early lead when he hit the inside of the post after galloping clear.

Instead it was Joao Cancelo who put the home side ahead, running on to Phil Foden's pass and cutting past James Ward-Prowse before finding the bottom corner of the net.

Foden, who like Haaland scored a hat-trick here against Manchester United last weekend, got on the scoresheet himself soon afterwards with a dinked finish after Kevin de Bruyne found him in space in the box.

That put City in complete control at the break and they wrapped up the points at the start of the second half when Mahrez volleyed home a Rodri cross.

The only thing missing for the home fans was another Haaland goal, and for once it appeared it might not be his day.

Haaland was unable to get on the end De Bruyne's cross under pressure from Mohammed Salisu, and then brilliantly denied by Bazunu, who dived at his feet as he charged through at goal.

As the chances kept coming however, you just knew Haaland would take one - and so he did, meeting Cancelo's cutback with a typically precise low finish to make it 4-0 after 65 minutes.

Southampton, who managed only one touch in the City area and a total of two shots - both from distance, and both off target - drew home and away against Pep Guardiola's side last season. This time, they never looked like avoiding a fourth-straight defeat.

City keep scoring, and keep on winning

City were last in top spot on 20 August and might not stay there for long - Arsenal will return to the summit if they beat Liverpool on Sunday.

Regardless of their current position in the table, though, it is clear the defending champions are in the sort of form which will worry all of their title rivals.

City are the last unbeaten side in England's top four divisions but it is the way they are despatching opponents that is the most ominous sign.

City's stroll against Saints means they have now scored 33 goals in nine league games, 13 more than Arsenal who have the next best tally.

Having Haaland obviously helps - he now has 15 league goals for the season, matching the tally of De Bruyne when he finished as top scorer in that competition in 2021-22 - but his team-mates keep scoring too.

Saints put up a fight for their manager

Southampton's performance was far more important to their manager's cause than the end result.

Reports this week suggested Ralph Hasenhuttl is on the brink of the sack after four years at St Mary's, but his side did not play like one that has given up on their manager.

True, damage limitation was always their main aim but that has not saved others from worse drubbings at Etihad Stadium this season.

Hasenhuttl must have feared the worst when City came flying out of the blocks but his side defended well, and continued to do so even when the game was long since lost.

Player of the match De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne with an average of 7.43 Man City Manchester City Manchester City

Player of the match De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne

