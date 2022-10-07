Manchester City v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Defender Kyle Walker has had surgery on a groin injury sustained during the Manchester derby last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has undergone groin surgery, with no timescale put on his potential return.

Fellow England internationals John Stones and Kalvin Phillips remain out.

Southampton have no new injury issues, with Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento their only continued absentees.

Adam Armstrong and Juan Larios have trained following minor injury issues, while manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said "one or two" unnamed players have overcome illness.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

There are strong rumours that Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is about to get sacked, which must be great news when you are about to play Manchester City.

Saints drew with City home and away last season but it is hard to see them getting anything at Etihad Stadium this time, or even coming close.

You could see Pep Guardiola's side running up a cricket score here, if they wanted to, but with their busy schedule he seems to be happy for them to take their foot off the gas when the game is won.

Because of that, I'm not going to go too big here. I can see City scoring four goals quite quickly, and then just cantering through the rest of the game.

Prediction: 4-0

Sutton's full predictions v Scotland defender Ryan Porteous

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Both league meetings last season ended in a draw, while Manchester City won 4-1 at Southampton in an FA Cup quarter-final.

Saints are winless in 13 competitive visits to Etihad Stadium since a 3-1 Premier League triumph in their first match at the ground in April 2004 (D2, L11).

Their solitary victory in 14 league and cup games against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City was by 1-0 in the Premier League in July 2020 (D3, L10).

Manchester City

They are the first club to score at least three goals in eight successive top-flight home matches since Spurs in 1965. The most recent team to do this in nine consecutive games was Wolves in 1959 (W7, D2).

City's tally of 29 goals is the joint-most after eight Premier League games, level with their own record from 2017-18. The most after nine fixtures is 33 by City in 2011-12

It's one defeat in 36 league matches for City, a 3-2 home loss against Spurs in February.

Erling Haaland has scored 14 times in eight Premier League appearances, including a hat-trick in each of City's last three home games in the division.

Kevin De Bruyne has provided eight league assists this season, equalling his tally from 2021-22. Southampton are the opponents he has been directly involved in the most Premier League goals against, with four goals and eight assists.

Southampton

Saints have lost 14 of their past 20 top-flight matches, winning just three times.

They are enduring a club record run of 18 Premier League away games without a clean sheet.

All seven of their points this season were won from a losing position. Saints lost both league fixtures in which they took the lead.

Southampton have dropped 92 points from winning positions under manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, 20 more than any other side since his first game in charge.

They have used four players in the Premier League signed from Manchester City over the summer: Gavin Bazunu, Juan Larios, Romeo Lavia and Samuel Edozie.

My Manchester City line-up Predict Manchester City's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Southampton line-up Predict Southampton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team