Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United4AberdeenAberdeen0

Dundee United 4-0 Aberdeen: Hosts get first league win in emphatic style

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Aberdeen at Tannadice, on October 08, 2022,
Aziz Behich scores the first of two quickfire goals for Dundee United before the break

"Ruthless" Dundee United got their first Scottish Premiership win of the season at the ninth attempt as they came alive to punish a meek Aberdeen.

Aziz Behich and Tony Watt scored within four minutes of each other before the break to breathe life into a United side previously toiling.

Aberdeen - who have now won only two of their last 23 away games - presented little response as United's Jamie McGrath sealed the points with a composed penalty, before Ross McCrorie's calamitous own goal.

United are still bottom of the Premiership, but close to within two points of Kilmarnock, who play Hearts on Sunday, while Aberdeen sit fifth.

"We rode our luck a bit early on but we stood firm and then when the opportunities for us came we were ruthless," said manager Liam Fox.

"We still need more from every individual, we need to keep pushing. It could be [a turning point] but we have to follow it up."

Fox's side have suffered some chastening defeats on their own patch this season - including a 9-0 scudding by Celtic - but after a fairly cagey opening half hour they sprang to life, with both first-half goals coming down their right-hand side.

McGrath, who looked a lot more like the player who shone on loan at St Mirren, pirouetted away from Hayden Coulson on the bye-line and crossed for Watt. When his shot was saved, Behich was lurking to convert his first United goal.

Four minutes later, Watt's fierce shot found the top corner after Kieran Freeman had worked space for a cutback.

Suddenly the Tannadice crowd, who had watched their team lose four league games while scoring just once, had something to roar about, and United responded with an aggressive start to the second half.

Aberdeen, who had manager Jim Goodwin sitting in the stands as he serves a six-game ban, did edge their way back after the hour thanks to the introduction of 20-year-old midfielders Connor Barron and Leighton Clarkson.

The latter lofted a fantastic pass over the top for Bojan Miovski but the Macedonian striker lashed well over, having also got the ball caught under his feet with the goal begging when the game was goalless.

Those were Aberdeen's best opportunities as they turned in another loose and insipid performance on the road in front of a 4,000-strong travelling support.

Up the other end, United added gloss to the scoreline when referee Willie Collum judged that McCrorie had felled Craig Sibbald in the box.

It was fitting that McGrath was the man to stand up and slam in his first United goal, having led the charge all night with a terrific display.

And it got even better for the home side when McCrorie, under no pressure, looked to head back to his goalkeeper Kelle Roos, but poor communication resulted in the defender heading straight into an empty net.

Player of the match - Jamie McGrath

Dundee United's Jamie McGrath tackles Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Aberdeen at Tannadice,
McGrath was fantastic for United. He had more touches than any other player in his team, and the most in Aberdeen's box too. He scored one goal, and was key in the opener. He was also involved in 26 duels, winning 10 of them. Outstanding.

United burst into life - analysis

United's start to the season has been about as dreadful as it could have been. A manager down already, shipping goals, and no fun to be had at home.

That all changed on Saturday and Fox will hope this can be a springboard. Even before the goals started flowing, they looked more organised in the early stages.

Then, bang. They burst into life. There was always quality in this United squad, and finally it came to bear. McGrath was fantastic, Watt was as sharp as he's been all season, the whole team worked so hard.

As for Aberdeen, it was a night to forget. Another to add to the long list of miserable away days for Goodwin's side.

Defensively the team continue to be incredibly soft, having only managed six clean sheets in over a half century of games.

And in attack, which has been a brighter point this season, they were toothless. Goodwin has talked about a high-intensity game, and playing on the front foot.

But Aberdeen do not look like they know how to play without the ball. When they press, they don't squeeze high enough and pressure the pass, which leaves them vulnerable to balls in behind and over into midfield.

And when they play out, they don't drop deep enough to give passing options to allow the team to move up the pitch together.

The only bright spot was the return of Barron from his pre-season injury. He and Clarkson, barely out of their teens, made an impact off the bench, which in itself was damning of those who started.

What they said

Dundee United manager Liam Fox: "I'm obviously really pleased with the result and the performance, but let's not kid ourselves, it's only three points.

"Moving forward, that's the level I expect. Some of the criticism has been justified, we're all aware of and accept that. All we can do is look forward with positivity."

What's next?

United host in-form Hibernian at Tannadice on Tuesday (19:45 BST), before travelling to face Ross County on Saturday (15:00), while Aberdeen will look for a reaction at home to Hearts on Sunday (15:00).

Player of the match

SmithLiam Smith

with an average of 6.60

Dundee United

  1. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.60

  2. Squad number20Player nameAnaku
    Average rating

    6.27

  3. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    6.25

  4. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    6.25

  5. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    6.18

  6. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    6.13

  7. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    6.04

  8. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    5.96

  9. Squad number8Player namePawlett
    Average rating

    5.95

  10. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    5.91

  11. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    5.87

  12. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    5.73

  13. Squad number6Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    5.64

  14. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    5.33

  15. Squad number13Player nameEriksson
    Average rating

    5.32

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    4.92

  2. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    4.62

  3. Squad number22Player nameCoulson
    Average rating

    4.59

  4. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    4.51

  5. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    4.50

  6. Squad number15Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    4.35

  7. Squad number25Player nameRichardson
    Average rating

    4.26

  8. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    4.22

  9. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    4.20

  10. Squad number5Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    4.17

  11. Squad number8Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    4.16

  12. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    4.05

  13. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    3.49

  14. Squad number99Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    3.16

  15. Squad number7Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    3.02

  16. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    1.73

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Eriksson
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 3McMann
  • 22FreemanBooked at 65mins
  • 14Sibbald
  • 19Levitt
  • 16BehichSubstituted forGrahamat 87'minutes
  • 15MiddletonSubstituted forAnakuat 70'minutes
  • 18McGrathBooked at 30minsSubstituted forHarkesat 85'minutes
  • 32WattSubstituted forPawlettat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Birighitti
  • 6Graham
  • 7Niskanen
  • 8Pawlett
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Anaku
  • 23Harkes
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 39Thomson

Aberdeen

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Roos
  • 25RichardsonSubstituted forMorrisat 82'minutes
  • 5Stewart
  • 4Scales
  • 22CoulsonBooked at 43minsSubstituted forde Barros Lopesat 57'minutes
  • 15WatkinsSubstituted forBarronat 45'minutes
  • 2McCrorie
  • 16RamadaniSubstituted forRamírezat 82'minutes
  • 17Hayes
  • 9Miovski
  • 10BesuijenSubstituted forClarksonat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 7Morris
  • 8Barron
  • 11de Barros Lopes
  • 20Clarkson
  • 23Duncan
  • 28Milne
  • 33Kennedy
  • 99Ramírez
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 4, Aberdeen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 4, Aberdeen 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Duk (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leighton Clarkson with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shayden Morris.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Duk.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Aberdeen. Connor Barron tries a through ball, but Duk is caught offside.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Peter Pawlett replaces Tony Watt.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Ross Graham replaces Aziz Behich.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Ian Harkes replaces Jamie McGrath.

  12. Goal!

    Own Goal by Ross McCrorie, Aberdeen. Dundee United 4, Aberdeen 0.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Shayden Morris replaces Jayden Richardson.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Christian Ramírez replaces Ylber Ramadani.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Aberdeen. Leighton Clarkson tries a through ball, but Duk is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sadat Anaku (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a fast break.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tony Watt (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott McMann.

  19. Post update

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).

