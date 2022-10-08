Match ends, Hibernian 1, Motherwell 0.
Man of the moment Ryan Porteous' brave header was enough to defeat ten man Motherwell as Hibernian jumped to third in the Scottish Premiership.
The Scotland defender threw himself at a deflected Martin Boyle cross to loop an effort into the far corner, earning the win that moved Lee Johnson's side two points clear of St Mirren.
Connor Shields' red card for a last man challenge on Porteous prior to the goal was the fourth game in a row at Easter Road where the visitors had had a player dismissed.
The only surprise, perhaps, was that Porteous remained on the pitch following his goal, having taken a significant blow to the head when he scored.
The game started at a frenetic pace that it inevitably couldn't maintain, as both teams flew out of the traps in an open and physical encounter.
Sean Goss went close after just a few seconds, trundling a volley inches past one of David Marshall's posts, before Hibs started to control proceedings.
Martin Boyle tested Liam Kelly before a variety of players in green drew despairing lunges from the Motherwell defence, who were throwing themselves desperately in front of goalward efforts.
Marijan Cabraja probably had the best chance, but he inexplicably cut the ball back instead of shooting and it was eventually cleared away.
The game had fizzled out a little and was in desperate need of some spark when - for the fifth time this season - the visitors at Easter Road saw red.
Hibs had countered - poorly it must be said - but Motherwell fluffed their chances to clear. Porteous charged forward, tackling the ball into an opportunity for himself, and Shields hauled him down as the last man.
That gave the hosts the initiative and it was no surprise to see who scored the goal - a player enjoying the finest spell of his career.
Boyle's cross looped invitingly for Porteous, who still had plenty to do, but threw throwing his head bravely at the ball and found the far corner.
Motherwell, to their credit, searched desperately for an equaliser with Goss going close from distance but Marshall was equal to his speculative effort.
Player of the Match - Ryan Porteous
Four on the spin for high-flying Hibs - analysis
It's not been that long since Hibs won four consecutive games - February 2021 - but it will feel like an eternity for the fans.
Lee Johnson, with the benefit of hindsight, claimed he felt this was a natural evolution for his side. Maybe he's right. They look confident, they've gelled quickly, and there's a good feeling about the place.
Therefore it's no surprise that he's named the same side three weeks on the spin and he'll be aiming to keep as close as to that XI as possible in the next few weeks - although the hectic schedule may force his hand.
After a superb victory through the week, Motherwell looked a little tired. They ran Celtic close last weekend and those two mammoth efforts caught up with them.
What's next?
Hibernian visit Dundee United on Tuesday (19:45 BST), whilst Motherwell welcome Rangers to Fir Park next Sunday (12:00).
Player of the match
KennehNohan Kenneh
Hibernian
