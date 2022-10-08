Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian1MotherwellMotherwell0

Hibernian 1-0 Motherwell: Ryan Porteous header moves Easter Road side into third

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Two in two for Porteous after his goal in Dingwall last week
Ryan Porteous has now scored in consecutive games after his goal at Ross County last weekend

Man of the moment Ryan Porteous' brave header was enough to defeat ten man Motherwell as Hibernian jumped to third in the Scottish Premiership.

The Scotland defender threw himself at a deflected Martin Boyle cross to loop an effort into the far corner, earning the win that moved Lee Johnson's side two points clear of St Mirren.

Connor Shields' red card for a last man challenge on Porteous prior to the goal was the fourth game in a row at Easter Road where the visitors had had a player dismissed.

The only surprise, perhaps, was that Porteous remained on the pitch following his goal, having taken a significant blow to the head when he scored.

The game started at a frenetic pace that it inevitably couldn't maintain, as both teams flew out of the traps in an open and physical encounter.

Sean Goss went close after just a few seconds, trundling a volley inches past one of David Marshall's posts, before Hibs started to control proceedings.

Martin Boyle tested Liam Kelly before a variety of players in green drew despairing lunges from the Motherwell defence, who were throwing themselves desperately in front of goalward efforts.

Marijan Cabraja probably had the best chance, but he inexplicably cut the ball back instead of shooting and it was eventually cleared away.

The game had fizzled out a little and was in desperate need of some spark when - for the fifth time this season - the visitors at Easter Road saw red.

Hibs had countered - poorly it must be said - but Motherwell fluffed their chances to clear. Porteous charged forward, tackling the ball into an opportunity for himself, and Shields hauled him down as the last man.

That gave the hosts the initiative and it was no surprise to see who scored the goal - a player enjoying the finest spell of his career.

Boyle's cross looped invitingly for Porteous, who still had plenty to do, but threw throwing his head bravely at the ball and found the far corner.

Motherwell, to their credit, searched desperately for an equaliser with Goss going close from distance but Marshall was equal to his speculative effort.

Player of the Match - Ryan Porteous

The oft-controversial figure has hit a rich streak of form and has become a talisman in the centre of defence.
The oft-controversial figure has hit a rich streak of form and has become a talisman in the centre of defence.

Four on the spin for high-flying Hibs - analysis

It's not been that long since Hibs won four consecutive games - February 2021 - but it will feel like an eternity for the fans.

Lee Johnson, with the benefit of hindsight, claimed he felt this was a natural evolution for his side. Maybe he's right. They look confident, they've gelled quickly, and there's a good feeling about the place.

Therefore it's no surprise that he's named the same side three weeks on the spin and he'll be aiming to keep as close as to that XI as possible in the next few weeks - although the hectic schedule may force his hand.

After a superb victory through the week, Motherwell looked a little tired. They ran Celtic close last weekend and those two mammoth efforts caught up with them.

What's next?

Hibernian visit Dundee United on Tuesday (19:45 BST), whilst Motherwell welcome Rangers to Fir Park next Sunday (12:00).

Player of the match

KennehNohan Kenneh

with an average of 8.76

Hibernian

  1. Squad number6Player nameKenneh
    Average rating

    8.76

  2. Squad number22Player nameMcKirdy
    Average rating

    7.19

  3. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    6.85

  4. Squad number7Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    6.73

  5. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    6.71

  6. Squad number77Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    6.69

  7. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.65

  8. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    6.57

  9. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    6.56

  10. Squad number3Player nameCabraja
    Average rating

    6.49

  11. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    6.44

  12. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    6.38

  13. Squad number99Player nameKukharevych
    Average rating

    6.28

  14. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    6.01

  15. Squad number20Player nameMelkersen
    Average rating

    5.92

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.62

  2. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    4.94

  3. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.78

  4. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    4.76

  5. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    4.69

  6. Squad number24Player namePenney
    Average rating

    4.67

  7. Squad number15Player nameJohansen
    Average rating

    4.53

  8. Squad number11Player nameEfford
    Average rating

    4.47

  9. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    4.45

  10. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    4.41

  11. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    4.28

  12. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    4.28

  13. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    4.26

  14. Squad number21Player nameMoult
    Average rating

    2.66

  15. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    2.63

  16. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    2.40

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 12Cadden
  • 5Porteous
  • 4HanlonBooked at 39mins
  • 3CabrajaSubstituted forStevensonat 65'minutes
  • 6KennehSubstituted forMagennisat 64'minutes
  • 77Boyle
  • 11Newell
  • 32Campbell
  • 23YouanSubstituted forMcKirdyat 58'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 99KukharevychSubstituted forMelkersenat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Magennis
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 13Schofield
  • 16Stevenson
  • 18Henderson
  • 20Melkersen
  • 22McKirdy
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Fish

Motherwell

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinnSubstituted forMcKinstryat 85'minutes
  • 15Johansen
  • 4LamieBooked at 79mins
  • 24PenneyBooked at 89mins
  • 8SlatteryBooked at 43minsSubstituted forCorneliusat 71'minutes
  • 27Goss
  • 11EffordBooked at 74mins
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forTierneyat 23'minutesSubstituted forO'Donnellat 72'minutes
  • 29ShieldsBooked at 57mins
  • 9van VeenSubstituted forMoultat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 6Maguire
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17McKinstry
  • 18Cornelius
  • 21Moult
  • 23Morris
  • 26Tierney
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
16,435

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 1, Motherwell 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Motherwell 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Elias Melkersen (Hibernian).

  4. Post update

    Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Louis Moult (Motherwell).

  8. Booking

    Matt Penney (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).

  10. Post update

    Joseph Efford (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Sean Goss tries a through ball, but Sondre Johansen is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Stuart McKinstry replaces Paul McGinn.

  14. Booking

    Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian).

  16. Post update

    Paul McGinn (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

  18. Post update

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sean Goss (Motherwell).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Penney (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport