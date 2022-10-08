Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian15:00MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage from 14:30 BST

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic98012842424
2Rangers86112081219
3St Mirren8503109115
4Hibernian8422117414
5Aberdeen84131811713
6Motherwell94141311213
7Hearts84131312113
8Livingston8404711-412
9St Johnstone103161014-410
10Kilmarnock9216617-117
11Ross County9126418-145
12Dundee Utd8026422-182
View full Scottish Premiership table

