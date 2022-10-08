Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

James Tavernier's penalty doubled Rangers lead before the break

Antonio Colak scored a double for the third league match running as Rangers beat St Mirren to stay within two points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Colak forced in an early opener from close range then won the penalty from which James Tavernier scored the hosts' second.

Mark O'Hara was denied a reply for St Mirren by goalkeeper Allan McGregor's fine save, with Colak soon making sure of the three points and Fashion Sakala adding a fourth.

With Celtic securing a late win at St Johnstone at lunchtime, Rangers' win ensures the gap at the top remains the same but Stephen Robinson's St Mirren drop seven points behind the Ibrox side.

Colak had been left out of the starting line-up for Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League loss at Liverpool and wasted little time in reminding onlookers of his prowess.

Borna Barisic's shot was low, hard and beyond Trevor Carson and Colak and his right shin were well placed to finish after the ball came back off the right-hand post.

And Colak was the catalyst for Rangers' second as he got himself the wrong side of Declan Gallagher to draw the foul for the spot-kick. Tavernier went down the middle and it was 2-0.

St Mirren disputed the penalty and may have been fearing the worst at 2-0 down but they carved out an excellent chance to level when Scott Tanser crossed for Marcus Fraser to head straight at McGregor.

Rabbi Matondo was inches away from a first Rangers goal early in the second half, the Welsh winger's fierce strike from the left rattling the near post.

An Alex Gogic handball in the St Mirren box moments later went unpunished, as Rangers tried to forced a third in a crowded area.

St Mirren needed the next goal and O'Hara was presented with the opportunity when left all alone to meet Keanu Baccus' cross but the midfielder's shot was superbly smothered by McGregor.

And the visitors soon found themselves three down as Sakala's piercing pass unleashed Colak and the striker turned inside Gogic to finish well with the outside of his right boot.

It was all about consolation for St Mirren in the closing stages and Curtis Main smacked a shot off the crossbar before Baccus tested McGregor.

But the next goal would also be Rangers', Leon King's pass helped on by Tavernier for Alfredo Morelos to pick out Sakala and the Zambian finishing first time for his maiden goal of the season.

Player of the match - Antonio Colak

Colak's goals were on point but his work in the channels also made it an uncomfortable day for St Mirren's defence

Busy day for goalkeepers - analysis

If St Mirren are to continue their solid start to the season, they will need big performances from Carson and the Northern Ireland international showed once again he can deliver.

Ryan Jack and Tavernier, twice, tested Carson in between the first two goals and the keeper could have done little to prevent the shots that did find the net.

McGregor may have been expecting a quieter night than Tuesday's game at Anfield but the Rangers goalkeeper was called into action early on after Alex Greive's shot deflected up awkwardly off the turf.

And the second-half block to deny O'Hara was vital, with St Mirren not given the encouragement to push for more and Rangers quickly getting their clinching goal.

There was little new in Rangers' overall play, but the end result was the same as it has been at home in the league so far this season - three points.

What they said

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "The most pleasing thing, of course always, is the three points. The intention we showed today from the first minute to the last minute was very positive.

"Antonio Colak's started well. The first goal showed his ability to be proactive rather than reactive. You want to make sure your front line is always dangerous. Fashion Sakala had a really good game."

