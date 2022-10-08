Match ends, Livingston 0, Ross County 1.
Ross County secured their first Scottish Premiership win in seven games and moved up to 10th by winning at wasteful Livingston.
Owura Edwards scored the only goal of the game with 18 minutes left, and the visitors held on to secure a vital win.
David Martindale's side wasted chance after chance in front of goal, and will look back with huge regret on a game they should have won.
His side remain eighth, four clear of County having played a game fewer.
There was drama before kick-off as one of the goals had to be removed due to a sagging crossbar.
Livingston manager Davie Martindale was among those out attempting to remedy the issue - wielding a measuring stick - but a portable goal was wheeled into place and the game began.
The hosts were untroubled by the mismatched goals, and pinned County back deep in their own half. The first clear-cut chance fell to Kurtis Guthrie, but he could only shoot wide from close range after Cristian Montano and Dylan Bahamboula combined.
The quick feet and slick interplay of Livingston's attacking players continued to create chances, but Ross Laidlaw was relatively untroubled in the away goal. All 11 of their shots in the first half were off target.
At the other end, Owura had County's only shot of the opening 45 minutes - indeed, their only touch in the opposition box - but he sliced his shot well wide.
The game continued in the same vein after the interval, with County sitting deep and Livingston controlling things without really troubling Laidlaw. Jason Holt, Nouble and Scott Pittman all saw chances come and go.
Ayo Obileye was then presented with the best opening of the game by far, but could only shoot straight at Laidlaw with the goal at his mercy. Martindale looked bemused and, just five minutes later, County made the hosts pay for their profligacy.
Jordy Hiwula latched onto a poor clearance and raced through one-on-one with Sheldon George. His shot thundered back off the crossbar, but Owura was on hand to head home the rebound.
The visitors then saw out their first away league win of the season - and first in Livingston since 2012 - with relative ease, as Livingston continued to fire shots high and wide.
Player of the match
KellyStephen Kelly
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameKellyAverage rating
9.32
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number28Player nameGuthrieAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number1Player nameGeorgeAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number11Player nameCristian MontañoAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number7Player nameBahamboulaAverage rating
2.95
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
2.64
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
2.61
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
2.09
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
2.04
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
1.94
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
1.84
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number19Player nameHiwula-MayifuilaAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number6Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number7Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
4.16
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number17Player nameOlaigbeAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
3.47
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number9Player nameSamuelAverage rating
3.41
- Squad number3Player namePurringtonAverage rating
3.34
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 1George
- 2Devlin
- 6Obileye
- 24Kelly
- 11MontañoSubstituted forPenriceat 80'minutes
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forKellyat 66'minutes
- 18Holt
- 8Pittman
- 7BahamboulaSubstituted forAndersonat 69'minutes
- 28Guthrie
- 19Nouble
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 9Anderson
- 12Brandon
- 15Boyes
- 17Kelly
- 25Cancar
- 29Penrice
- 31Konovalov
- 32Hamilton
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 15WatsonBooked at 22minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 45'minutes
- 5Baldwin
- 6IacovittiBooked at 78mins
- 3Purrington
- 4Cancola
- 22Tillson
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forSamuelat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Callachan
- 17OlaigbeSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 62'minutes
- 26White
Substitutes
- 9Samuel
- 10Dhanda
- 11Sims
- 12Johnson
- 14Loturi
- 18Akio
- 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 30Smith
- 31Eastwood
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
- Attendance:
- 3,696
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Ross County 1.
Booking
Dominic Samuel (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Stephen Kelly (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).
Post update
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Kelly with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Livingston).
Post update
Dominic Samuel (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sean Kelly (Livingston).
Post update
Dominic Samuel (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston).
Post update
Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Devlin.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Holt.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jason Holt (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayo Obileye.