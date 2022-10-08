Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County secured their first Scottish Premiership win in seven games and moved up to 10th by winning at wasteful Livingston.

Owura Edwards scored the only goal of the game with 18 minutes left, and the visitors held on to secure a vital win.

David Martindale's side wasted chance after chance in front of goal, and will look back with huge regret on a game they should have won.

His side remain eighth, four clear of County having played a game fewer.

There was drama before kick-off as one of the goals had to be removed due to a sagging crossbar.

Livingston manager Davie Martindale was among those out attempting to remedy the issue - wielding a measuring stick - but a portable goal was wheeled into place and the game began.

The hosts were untroubled by the mismatched goals, and pinned County back deep in their own half. The first clear-cut chance fell to Kurtis Guthrie, but he could only shoot wide from close range after Cristian Montano and Dylan Bahamboula combined.

The quick feet and slick interplay of Livingston's attacking players continued to create chances, but Ross Laidlaw was relatively untroubled in the away goal. All 11 of their shots in the first half were off target.

At the other end, Owura had County's only shot of the opening 45 minutes - indeed, their only touch in the opposition box - but he sliced his shot well wide.

The game continued in the same vein after the interval, with County sitting deep and Livingston controlling things without really troubling Laidlaw. Jason Holt, Nouble and Scott Pittman all saw chances come and go.

Ayo Obileye was then presented with the best opening of the game by far, but could only shoot straight at Laidlaw with the goal at his mercy. Martindale looked bemused and, just five minutes later, County made the hosts pay for their profligacy.

Jordy Hiwula latched onto a poor clearance and raced through one-on-one with Sheldon George. His shot thundered back off the crossbar, but Owura was on hand to head home the rebound.

The visitors then saw out their first away league win of the season - and first in Livingston since 2012 - with relative ease, as Livingston continued to fire shots high and wide.

Player of the match Kelly Stephen Kelly with an average of 9.32 Livingston Livingston Livingston

Ross County Ross County Ross County Livingston Avg Squad number 17 Player name Kelly Average rating 9.32 Squad number 9 Player name Anderson Average rating 7.10 Squad number 28 Player name Guthrie Average rating 5.56 Squad number 19 Player name Nouble Average rating 4.93 Squad number 1 Player name George Average rating 3.83 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 3.75 Squad number 11 Player name Cristian Montaño Average rating 3.24 Squad number 7 Player name Bahamboula Average rating 2.95 Squad number 29 Player name Penrice Average rating 2.64 Squad number 6 Player name Obileye Average rating 2.61 Squad number 18 Player name Holt Average rating 2.09 Squad number 8 Player name Pittman Average rating 2.04 Squad number 22 Player name Shinnie Average rating 1.94 Squad number 24 Player name Kelly Average rating 1.84 Ross County Avg Squad number 12 Player name Johnson Average rating 6.49 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 5.54 Squad number 19 Player name Hiwula-Mayifuila Average rating 5.35 Squad number 6 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 5.03 Squad number 5 Player name Baldwin Average rating 5.02 Squad number 7 Player name Edwards Average rating 4.84 Squad number 1 Player name Laidlaw Average rating 4.84 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 4.16 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 4.01 Squad number 17 Player name Olaigbe Average rating 3.94 Squad number 4 Player name Cancola Average rating 3.47 Squad number 15 Player name Watson Average rating 3.43 Squad number 9 Player name Samuel Average rating 3.41 Squad number 3 Player name Purrington Average rating 3.34