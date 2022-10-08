Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston0Ross CountyRoss County1

Livingston 0-1 Ross County: Dingwall side record vital 1-0 win

By George O'NeillBBC Scotland

Livingston v Ross County

Ross County secured their first Scottish Premiership win in seven games and moved up to 10th by winning at wasteful Livingston.

Owura Edwards scored the only goal of the game with 18 minutes left, and the visitors held on to secure a vital win.

David Martindale's side wasted chance after chance in front of goal, and will look back with huge regret on a game they should have won.

His side remain eighth, four clear of County having played a game fewer.

There was drama before kick-off as one of the goals had to be removed due to a sagging crossbar.

Livingston manager Davie Martindale was among those out attempting to remedy the issue - wielding a measuring stick - but a portable goal was wheeled into place and the game began.

The hosts were untroubled by the mismatched goals, and pinned County back deep in their own half. The first clear-cut chance fell to Kurtis Guthrie, but he could only shoot wide from close range after Cristian Montano and Dylan Bahamboula combined.

The quick feet and slick interplay of Livingston's attacking players continued to create chances, but Ross Laidlaw was relatively untroubled in the away goal. All 11 of their shots in the first half were off target.

At the other end, Owura had County's only shot of the opening 45 minutes - indeed, their only touch in the opposition box - but he sliced his shot well wide.

The game continued in the same vein after the interval, with County sitting deep and Livingston controlling things without really troubling Laidlaw. Jason Holt, Nouble and Scott Pittman all saw chances come and go.

Ayo Obileye was then presented with the best opening of the game by far, but could only shoot straight at Laidlaw with the goal at his mercy. Martindale looked bemused and, just five minutes later, County made the hosts pay for their profligacy.

Jordy Hiwula latched onto a poor clearance and raced through one-on-one with Sheldon George. His shot thundered back off the crossbar, but Owura was on hand to head home the rebound.

The visitors then saw out their first away league win of the season - and first in Livingston since 2012 - with relative ease, as Livingston continued to fire shots high and wide.

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 9.32

Livingston

  1. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.32

  2. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    7.10

  3. Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    5.56

  4. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    4.93

  5. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    3.83

  6. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    3.75

  7. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    3.24

  8. Squad number7Player nameBahamboula
    Average rating

    2.95

  9. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    2.64

  10. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    2.61

  11. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    2.09

  12. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    2.04

  13. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    1.94

  14. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    1.84

Ross County

  1. Squad number12Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    6.49

  2. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    5.54

  3. Squad number19Player nameHiwula-Mayifuila
    Average rating

    5.35

  4. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    5.03

  5. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    5.02

  6. Squad number7Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    4.84

  7. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    4.84

  8. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    4.16

  9. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    4.01

  10. Squad number17Player nameOlaigbe
    Average rating

    3.94

  11. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    3.47

  12. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    3.43

  13. Squad number9Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    3.41

  14. Squad number3Player namePurrington
    Average rating

    3.34

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 6Obileye
  • 24Kelly
  • 11MontañoSubstituted forPenriceat 80'minutes
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forKellyat 66'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 8Pittman
  • 7BahamboulaSubstituted forAndersonat 69'minutes
  • 28Guthrie
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 9Anderson
  • 12Brandon
  • 15Boyes
  • 17Kelly
  • 25Cancar
  • 29Penrice
  • 31Konovalov
  • 32Hamilton

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 15WatsonBooked at 22minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 45'minutes
  • 5Baldwin
  • 6IacovittiBooked at 78mins
  • 3Purrington
  • 4Cancola
  • 22Tillson
  • 7EdwardsSubstituted forSamuelat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Callachan
  • 17OlaigbeSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 62'minutes
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 9Samuel
  • 10Dhanda
  • 11Sims
  • 12Johnson
  • 14Loturi
  • 18Akio
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 30Smith
  • 31Eastwood
Referee:
Graham Grainger
Attendance:
3,696

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home22
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 0, Ross County 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Ross County 1.

  3. Booking

    Dominic Samuel (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Stephen Kelly (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).

  6. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Kelly with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Devlin (Livingston).

  10. Post update

    Dominic Samuel (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sean Kelly (Livingston).

  12. Post update

    Dominic Samuel (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston).

  14. Post update

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Devlin.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Holt.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jason Holt (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayo Obileye.

