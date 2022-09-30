Last updated on .From the section Irish

The surface became increasingly waterlogged at The Oval

Friday night's Irish Premiership game between Glentoran and Ballymena United was abandoned after 16 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch at The Oval.

An intense downpour began shortly after kick-off in east Belfast, with the referee eventually deciding to take both sides off the field.

After 10 minutes of waiting, officials determined that conditions meant the match could not continue.

The score was 0-0 when proceedings were halted.

The other fixture on Friday between Portadown and Glenavon remains on.