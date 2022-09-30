Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Former Wales Under-21 international Lee Fowler succeeded Neil Gibson as Flint manager

Flint Town United have been removed from the Nathaniel MG Cup for fielding an ineligible player in their third-round win against Ruthin Town.

Ruthin, who were beaten 3-1 by Lee Fowler's side, have been reinstated in the competition and will face Connah's Quay Nomads in the quarter-finals.

Flint themselves had been reinstated in the competition despite losing on penalties to Colwyn Bay in round two.

Bay were subsequently removed from the Nathaniel MG Cup for a rule break.

They are one of a number of clubs to fall foul of competition rules this season, with Llandudno, Abergavenny Town and Briton Ferry Llansawel also expelled from the competition.