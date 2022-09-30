Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock won a Scottish League Cup tie at Hearts last month

Manager Derek McInnes has signed a new contract with Kilmarnock, tying him to the club until 2026.

McInnes replaced Tommy Wright in January, agreeing an 18-month deal, and secured promotion to the Scottish Premiership by winning the second tier.

Killie visit the 51-year-old's former club Aberdeen on Saturday.

The ex-Bristol City and St Johnstone boss said he had "known for a while that Kilmarnock is the place that I wanted to commit my future to".

And he added on Kilmarnock's website: "Thanks to the backing of the board and the supporters, the club has come a long way since we joined forces in January and I'm looking forward to the next stage of our journey."

Managing director Phyllis McLeish commented: "Derek is a vital part of our projected growth and with his guidance we believe, that in time, we'll have built a much stronger Kilmarnock for our supporters and the next generation of Killie fans."