Derek McInnes: Kilmarnock manager signs new deal, tying him to club until 2026
Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock
Manager Derek McInnes has signed a new contract with Kilmarnock, tying him to the club until 2026.
McInnes replaced Tommy Wright in January, agreeing an 18-month deal, and secured promotion to the Scottish Premiership by winning the second tier.
Killie visit the 51-year-old's former club Aberdeen on Saturday.
The ex-Bristol City and St Johnstone boss said he had "known for a while that Kilmarnock is the place that I wanted to commit my future to".
And he added on Kilmarnock's website: "Thanks to the backing of the board and the supporters, the club has come a long way since we joined forces in January and I'm looking forward to the next stage of our journey."
Managing director Phyllis McLeish commented: "Derek is a vital part of our projected growth and with his guidance we believe, that in time, we'll have built a much stronger Kilmarnock for our supporters and the next generation of Killie fans."
