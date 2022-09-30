Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Liam Bridcutt was captain and a popular figure at former club Lincoln City

Championship side Blackpool have signed midfielder Liam Bridcutt on an initial one-year deal.

Free agent Bridcutt, 33, played for Seasiders boss Michael Appleton at Lincoln City before leaving in June after two-and-a-half years.

"We know the quality and the experience he's got at Premier League and Championship level," said Appleton.

"He's a fantastic character who will bring a lot of things off the pitch. His addition will be a real plus."

Former Scotland international Bridcutt has the option of a further year at Bloomfield Road.

Bridcutt spent his youth career at Chelsea but made his name during three-and-a-half seasons at Brighton, leaving in 2014 when Sunderland paid £3m to reunite him with then-manager Gus Poyet.

Bridcutt made 30 Premier League appearances before joining Leeds in 2016, followed by spells with Nottingham Forest and Bolton.

"I'm excited to be here and working with the manager again," said Bridcutt, who was first signed by Appleton in January 2020.

"He was brilliant for me over the last two years - he put a lot of trust and faith in me - and I now want to come here and repay that.

"We've got a good understanding in terms of what he wants from his teams and his players day to day.

"I get that and it's how I work and how I've always worked. He knows what I'm like and what he can get out of me."