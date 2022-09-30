Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Boubacar Kamara has started all seven of Villa's Premier League matches this season

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara will be out of action until after the World Cup with knee ligament damage.

The 22-year-old has been one of Villa's best performers since joining on a free transfer from Marseille in the summer.

Kamara, who has three caps for France, had been called up for the latest round of Nations League matches before suffering the injury in Villa's 1-0 win over Southampton earlier this month.

He will miss the World Cup in Qatar which gets under way in November.

"I'm worried about it," Villa boss Steven Gerrard had said after the Southampton game.

"It seems like every time we get three points it comes with a cost."

Kamara's injury is another blow for Villa, following the injury to defender Diego Carlos, who ruptured his Achilles in his home debut against Everton in August.

The 29-year-old centre-back joined from Sevilla for £26m in June and had started Villa's opening two Premier League fixtures.

Villa have also confirmed that Kamara's France team-mate Lucas Digne will be "unavailable in the coming weeks" after the left-back picked up a heel injury in the Southampton match.