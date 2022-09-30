Close menu

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp defends full-back after England omission

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

People say Trent can't defend and that's wrong - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp would pick "exceptional" Trent Alexander-Arnold in any team after the full-back was overlooked by England manager Gareth Southgate.

The Liverpool defender, 23, did not figure against Italy and was dropped from the squad that drew with Germany.

Reds boss Klopp says there is "space for improvement" in Alexander-Arnold's defensive game, but his offensive ability is "so extreme".

"I'd decide obviously differently, but I'm not in charge," said Klopp.

"My point of view, it's an easy pick. Whichever team I would coach in the moment, I would sign him because he is exceptional."

Southgate has said he feels Alexander-Arnold's "all-round game" is behind that of right-back rival Kieran Trippier.

Alexander-Arnold, who missed last year's European Championship through injury, has made just one international appearance this year.

He has been a key player for a Liverpool side that has won the Premier League and Champions League in recent years, but he has struggled to transfer that form to international football and has won just 17 caps since his 2018 debut.

"There are stories out there all the time that talk about him and say he's not a good defender, but that's not true," said Klopp.

"A world-class talent gets judged by the one thing he is not as world class at as the other things. If he was not a good defender, he would not play.

"The skillset he has for being influential in possession is mad for a right-back.

"I don't know if I ever saw a right-back like this - passing here, passing there, switching sides, taking free-kicks, corners, smart decisions, quick decisions.

"He is an outstanding football player in a situation where three other right-backs in this country are doing really well. We should not forget that.

"So the view on that is how influential can Trent be? That is number one. What is he good at? That is how you judge a player."

'Alexander-Arnold was not in party mood on return'

Southgate prefers to start with Chelsea's Reece James, who can also play as part of a back three, with Trippier as back-up, making Alexander-Arnold's chances of being in England's World Cup squad increasingly slim.

But Klopp believes Alexander-Arnold could still find a way to prosper in the current squad, and has no concerns about his player's response to his latest England setback.

He added: "Trent came back and was not in a party mood, but he just accepts the decision of the manager as well because he understands football pretty well.

"He is an extremely smart boy and in football you cannot offer more than you can offer.

"For me he is a world-class player, and not playing for your country is difficult, but it is only because there are other world-class players as well.

"England is obviously blessed with a lot of really talented players in a similar position and it's difficult to line them all up together.

"In this case, it could work. Reece James can play in a three in the back, and that would be interesting to see how they could interchange positions."

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by Leanne, today at 22:58

    "He's behind you Trent"

  • Comment posted by nick_tt, today at 22:58

    Let’s face it. The rest of the world are laughing at his omissions namely because it means they don’t have to face one of the best wingbacks the England team has. He’s done more at the elite Euro level than any other and is feared by most of Europe’s elite players as they know what he can do playing in a team with skill & good tactics.

    Southgate is a laughing stock globally picking HM

  • Comment posted by Etta Currie, today at 22:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Shirelord, today at 22:57

    We can't have someone taking Maguire's spot. GoOd cAlL bY GaRetH wiLl bE okAy

  • Comment posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 22:57

    If a full back can't defend, maybe try him as a winger only, he wouldn't be the first full back or wing back he was better going forward than backwards, it can be done, Milner was an attacking midfield player before he was remoulded into a defensive midfielder/full back and Rooney in his last few years dropped further back

  • Comment posted by Stepro, today at 22:57

    #waistcoatout

  • Comment posted by JagguDada, today at 22:56

    TAA has to be in the squad at least. If one of the four needs to drop out then, for me, it would be either Trippier or Walker. James and TAA has to be on the plane, they offer so much going forward.

  • Comment posted by Anthony, today at 22:56

    We have as much faith in Southgate as we do in the government! We'll all be huddled around a radio soon to keep warm!

  • Comment posted by Stephen , today at 22:54

    The best form of defence is attack. Terrible omission. This seems to be an ongoing problem with England. More about not losing than going out & winning. Got to be prepared to take risks. Coach is a defender too so.....🤔

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 22:54

    Southgate's England is a donkey sanctuary. Trent wouldn't fit in.

  • Comment posted by Anthony, today at 22:53

    Mr FA Southgate, if he had a footballing brain he'd play Stones and James as CBs and Trent and Walker as wingbacks. Trent has been leading with assists in his position for a few years now. Come on, even Gomez is better than McGuire, at least he has pace to get himself out of trouble. Rednapp should've been the manager but the FA only like yes men!

    • Reply posted by Yeahbaby, today at 22:55

      Yeahbaby replied:
      Footballing brain? And you want walker and trent as wingback? Who's doing the left?

  • Comment posted by Designer, today at 22:53

    Roumer as it TAA ordered a takeaway for GS. Anyway he forgot the chips and fell out with him since then

  • Comment posted by Hobbit1999, today at 22:53

    I don't think a right backs ability to defend is going to make any difference on England's next failure at the world cup. I'd pick him, his crossing ability could at least mean kane might score a few goals before we go out on penalties to the Germans or the Argies

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 22:57

      Anon replied:
      not as if England wouldn't play with 3 CBs if it worked well, crosses to feed Kane surely a good thing even if he isn't in the bestest of form (TAA not Kane!)

      But hey ho, when 15 assists is about the most you get in a season from anyone and TAA is putting in double figures a fair bit why not leave him out eh.....

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 22:51

    If Southgate doesn’t pick him I’d take that as a compliment

  • Comment posted by CorneliusR, today at 22:50

    It's not Gareth Southgate's fault he's England's manager.. it's the FA's. They have time and time again picked managers that aren't good enough. Next time they pick a manager they need to get the opinions of England fans.. I know they get advice from ex-proffesionals, but it's the fans that should be listened to.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:54

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Ok yes I am biased...BUT ... I always thought wenger would have been a great England manager. Not English but knew the English game and players as well as any Englishmen and not burdened with the job of trying to build a team with no money he could have done great things. But hey we got Gareth

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 22:50

    TAA is a lazy full back. England can't carry a player like that just cause he can cross a few balls into the box, especially when James and Trippier can do that anyway. If England were dominating possession all the time it might be different but they aren't

  • Comment posted by henderson440, today at 22:49

    taa has probably been lucky in avoiding a disaster

  • Comment posted by CDL, today at 22:49

    Can’t be defensive capability since at least four defenders he has picked can’t defend!

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 22:47

    Surprised he can't make the squad, Tripper has done well since his move to Newcastle but before that was in the shadows of Walker who by no means makes a good right back of a back three.

    Southgate has done well in tournaments but his football leaves alot to be desired.

    Rep of Ireland fan so honestly couldn't speak more freely about the situation

    • Reply posted by CDL, today at 22:50

      CDL replied:
      Walker is awful. If he wasn’t so quick he’d be in the 1st division.

  • Comment posted by Nick Jones, today at 22:47

    If Southgate, as it already seems, goes for a defensively minded team then we are already out of the competition. He has to look at the strength of the players he has at his disposal and what suits that English team. It’s not playing deep and defending. I would pick TAA and I would try and score goals. But I think he will try not to lose and usually in that circumstance you do….

