John Souttar (right) has not featured for Rangers since July's match against Livingston

Rangers do not expect John Souttar back from an ankle injury until December.

The 26-year-old Scotland defender has made just one competitive appearance since moving to Ibrox, on the first day of the season.

Midfielder James Sands has been Connor Goldson's most regular central defensive partner since.

"We will expect John after the World Cup," said Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst before Saturday's match at Souttar's former club Hearts.

"I have a lot of sympathy for John. He brought the problem with him when he changed teams. We needed to operate on him again so he feels much better now.

"It is always difficult to play with pain. It is the first time in many months that he is pain free now and he can do his rehab so hopefully that is the end of all the difficult times he has and bringing him back to full fitness and get him going."

The World Cup runs from 20 November with the first round of Scottish Premiership games after the tournament scheduled for 17 December.

Van Bronckhorst will also be without Tom Lawrence at Tynecastle, the midfielder not yet ready to return from a knee problem.