Congleton beat Newcastle Town in the previous round

FA Cup: Third qualifying round Date: Saturday, 1 October Venue: Cleric Stadium Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

Congleton Town, the lowest ranked team in this season's FA Cup, will be aiming for a third qualifying round upset when they host AFC Fylde on Saturday.

The tie kicks-off at 12:30 BST and will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

North West Counties League side Congleton have already played six games over four rounds and are managed by ex-Wales defender Richard Duffy.

Fylde are currently fourth in National League North, a point off top spot.

On Thursday, James Rowe resigned as manager. The former Chesterfield boss was charged with sexual assault earlier this week.