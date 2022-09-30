Aaron Ramsey has made eight appearances for Nice since joining the Ligue 1 side in August, scoring one goal

The countdown to Qatar is well under way with the wait for Wales' first appearance at a World Cup in 64 years set to end on 21 November when they take on the United States.

With players eager to cement a place in Rob Page's 26-man squad - and supporters desperate to see them avoid injuries - BBC Sport Wales is keeping a watchful eye on Wales' World Cup hopefuls.

Allen and Ramsey set for possible returns

Joe Allen and Aaron Ramsey are both in contention to return for their clubs this weekend after missing the climax to Wales' Nations League campaign.

The midfield duo both missed the defeats to Belgium and Poland with hamstring injuries.

Ramsey, though, will be in the Nice squad to take on Paris St-Germain, while Allen is back in training ahead of Swansea's game at West Brom.

Former Arsenal man Ramsey has been declared fit for a potential Ligue 1 match-up with PSG's Lionel Messi and Kyllian Mbappe on Saturday evening.

The 31-year-old has been out since picking up the injury against Monaco on 4 September, but Nice manager Lucien Favre confirmed he would be in the squad for the game at the Parc de Princes.

"We'll have another look in training tomorrow because, after all, he is coming back from a long time out, but he seems to be in good shape physically," Favre said.

Allen's involvement for Swansea will depend on "if it's the right time for him" according to the Championship club's head coach Russell Martin.

The former Liverpool and Stoke midfielder sustained the injury in the 3-0 win over Hull before the international break, but was not deemed serious, with Martin adding: "He's back in training and been great, he's looked good."

Goalkeeper Adam Davies could also be ready to return for Sheffield United as they prepare to take on Birmingham after coming through an under-21 fixture in midweek. The three-cap 30-year-old suffered medial ligament damage to his knee in pre-season.

Davies a doubt, Wilson still out

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has refused to reveal if Ben Davies has recovered from the injury that ruled him out of Wales' final games before the World Cup.

The 29-year-old suffered a hairline fracture below his knee before the international break, with Conte initially hopeful the defender would be fit for this weekend's visit to Arsenal.

Yet, speaking ahead of the North London derby, the former Italy boss said he did not want to give his rivals an advantage by providing a fitness update on his players.

Fulham's Harry Wilson remains absent from action but is targeting a return from knee injury by the end of October while Bournemouth's David Brooks is nursing a hamstring strain. The 25-year-old - who revealed he is cancer free in May after being diagnosed with diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma a year ago - suffered the setback during a recent outing for the Cherries' development side.

Fellow midfielder Rubin Colwill is a doubt for Cardiff's home clash with Burnley having impressed off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 loss at home against Poland.

Interim Bluebirds boss Mark Hudson - who insists he is keen to help the 20-year-old develop - says the seven-cap international is carrying a niggle picked up on Wales duty and will be monitored.

Gareth Bale has 108 caps and 40 goals for Wales

Bale back in the USA

Gareth Bale has returned to Los Angeles after playing for 90 minutes in Wales' 1-0 defeat against Poland on Sunday, as well as half an hour from the bench in Belgium the previous Thursday.

The Wales captain has mainly been used as a substitute by LAFC since joining the MLS side in June.

They travel to Portland on Sunday for their penultimate regular season game and are already guaranteed a play-off berth.