Jacob Wakeling has scored four goals in his last eight games for Swindon Town

Swindon Town striker Jacob Wakeling has signed a new contract to commit himself to the club until the summer of 2026.

The 21-year-old only moved to the County Ground in July after being released by Premier League side Leicester City.

He has already scored four goals in 10 League Two appearances this season.

"Jacob is a real example of what I want in a player here at this football club," head coach Scott Lindsey told the club website.

"He has so many qualities, from his energy and determination to chase the ball down and scoring goals, right through to his versatility and ability to track back and tackle.

"He's been outstanding for us and it was only right we rewarded him with a new long-term contract here at the football club."