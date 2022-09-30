Darragh MacAnthony (left) is based in the United States

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said he intends to sever his ties with the League One club at the end of the season.

He became the youngest owner of an English club, at 30, when he took Posh over from Barry Fry in September 2006.

But he sold half his stake to Canada-based investors Dr Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson four years ago.

"Football's not going to be a priority for me, as of next summer," he said on his Hard Truth podcast.

"I'm one of them people, I need to be all in, I can't be half in - so I will need to sell and I will take a break from football."

Dublin-born MacAnthony tried to buy Woking and AFC Wimbledon after earning his fortune through property development in Spain before taking over at Peterborough.

Under his ownership, the club climbed from League Two to the Championship, one of three occasions they have reached the second tier.

But they were relegated last season and are currently eighth in League One.

"Whether it's my partners who buy me out or someone else who buys me out that is my MO (plan) - but I'd like to sign off with a promotion and move on from there," the 46-year-old said.

"Now someone else will have a chance to try to get it right in the Championship."

Asked about MacAnthony's plans, manager Grant McCann, who was appointed in February for a second spell in charge, said he was solely focused on the team.

But Adi Mowles, chair of the Posh Independent Supporters Association, told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire he was "worried" about the way ahead for the club.

He said: "There's good and bad in everything but overall he's been a breath of fresh air - as fresh as something can stay after 16 years.

"He's a big presence, does Q&As, fans forums. He's always been happy to meet up with supporters' groups including ourselves. I don't see the other two (co-owners) having that investment emotionally and financially in our football club."