Michael Obafemi scored 12 goals for Swansea last season but has managed only one so far in the current Championship campaign

Swansea City Head coach Russell Martin says Michael Obafemi's goal celebration for the Republic of Ireland shows he is "blocking out" speculation over his future with the club.

The 22-year-old put his fingers in his ears after scoring against Armenia.

It was interpreted by some as a response to criticism over his reaction after a failed transfer to Burnley.

Martin has left the striker out of recent starting line-ups saying he was "not in the right frame of mind".

The Swansea boss confirmed Obafemi will be in contention to play at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

"We had a chat. What he meant by it [the celebration] is that there's been so much noise in the media, he just wanted to play football," said Martin.

"We said all the way along, we really enjoy Michael when he's at his best."

Obafemi scored with an impressive long-range effort in the Republic's 3-2 victory against Armenia in Dublin, only his second goal of the season.

"He's had a fair few ups and downs but I've got no worries how he celebrates a goal, it was a brilliant goal," said Martin.

"His frame of mind has been fine, it's just about deserving a place in the squad. He was back in the squad for the Hull game, he had really good energy in training. I think Michael comes back here in a good place."

Meanwhile Martin confirmed that midfielder Joe Allen is also in contention for the game at West Brom after recovering from a hamstring scare, while defender Joel Latibeaudiere has returned to the squad after a shoulder injury that is not as bad as first feared.