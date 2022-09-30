Half of Adam Randell's career league starts for Plymouth Argyle have come since the start of this season

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says he is impressed by midfielder Adam Randell's development this season.

The 21-year-old, who came through the club's academy, has started eight of the Pilgrims' 10 League One games.

Randell made just eight league starts last term, having spent the previous season on loan at Torquay United.

"Everyone can see he is progressing, he's doing really well and has become a really important player," manager Schumacher said.

Randell signed a new contract in February to tie him to the Home Park club until the summer of 2024.

"Last year he played some games, and some big games, but probably wasn't ready to start all the time," Schumacher continued.

"So the conversation we had with Adam when he signed his new contract at the back end of last season was he's got to force himself into the team where we can't afford to drop him, but at the moment he's playing really well.

"I still think there's loads of areas in his game that he can improve on as well, and being a midfield player that might be me being a little bit harsh on him, but he understands where I'm coming from when were demanding things from him and areas he can improve."

As a midfielder in his playing days Schumacher says he is perhaps harder on Randell than players in other positions.

"I'm quite demanding of him, of when he can play forward more or if he gives a sloppy pass way by not concentrating.

"I have been in that position loads of times and would get frustrated, and I remember Ryan (Lowe, former Plymouth Argyle manager) being similar with the centre forwards, he was very on their case all the time because that was his position."

He added: "When you feel as though you've got a good grasp of what that position requires then maybe you are a little harder on him, but he knows it's coming from the right place and he knows that I only want him to get better, and we all do.

"He's doing really well and he needs to try and keep his standards up to stay in the team."