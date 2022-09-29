Close menu

Garang Kuol: Newcastle United agree deal to sign 18-year-old Australian forward

Last updated on .From the section Newcastlecomments67

Garang Kuol
Kuol only signed his first professional contract with the Mariners in June

Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners, with the Australian forward joining the club in January.

"It's unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights," said Kuol.

"To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it's amazing."

Newcastle reportedly paid an initial £300,000external-link before add-on clauses.

Kuol earned his first Australia cap last week becoming the youngest player to represent his country since former Leeds and Liverpool Harry Kewell in 1996.

Kuol, who only signed his first professional deal in June, has emerged as a late bolter for the Socceroos' Qatar 2022 squad after four goals in his seven substitute appearances for the Mariners.

He also impressed in a cameo in a post-season friendly against Barcelona, earning praise from opposition manager Xavi.

Garang Kuol
Kuol could be sent on loan to gain more game time

"Now that I've signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here," Kuol added.

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth said that Kuol would be allowed time to develop on Tyneside.

"Garang is a very promising young talent," he said.

"Our philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, as well as in players required to make an immediate impact in the first team."

Born in Egypt, Kuol and his family arrived in the country as refugees from South Sudan. His elder brother Alou moved from the Mariners to German side Stuttgart in 2021.

How to follow Newcastle on the BBC bannerNewcastle banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

67 comments

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 09:34

    Who?

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 09:30

    Newcastle did well getting him for that price. There's been rumblings of the world's biggest clubs sniffing round this lad since he played v's Barca on all the 'in the know' threads on twitter and fan forums. I expected him to actually go to Barca, but with them already having so many youngsters coming through and their financial issues I guess they couldn't find a space.

  • Comment posted by Select, today at 09:26

    Newcastle will be fine as long as expectations don't get inflated again.

    Their home is lower mid table comfort.

  • Comment posted by U21094177, today at 09:26

    It’s about time the Socceroos had a decent World Cup!

  • Comment posted by Sarndel, today at 09:19

    People who are saying WHO? He's been compared to Neymar at that age. His stats are literally off the charts.

    • Reply posted by Virtual van Dijk, today at 09:25

      Virtual van Dijk replied:
      So have lots of young footballers

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 09:15

    Not sure signing someone from the other side of the planet, who was probably scouted via YouTube, can be called 'investing in our academy'.

    Let me guess- will be loaned back to an Aussie club and never play in the PL?

    • Reply posted by athletes foot , today at 09:27

      athletes foot replied:
      Admire your positivity

  • Comment posted by Wladimir Wladimirowitsch Klitschko, today at 09:08

    The young man was desperate to sign for NUFC, said he would give his right hand, which is ironic....

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 09:17

      Doesitmatter replied:
      Grow up

  • Comment posted by Zed, today at 09:08

    Fairy tale stuff for the Aussie lad he's never actually started in a senior game. Go well young man.

  • Comment posted by Batman McGinns, today at 08:54

    G'day ya big beautiful barstools.... here's me head !!!

    • Reply posted by lee19760_0, today at 09:00

      lee19760_0 replied:
      Yawn

  • Comment posted by Wladimir Wladimirowitsch Klitschko, today at 08:54

    Has anyone told him about the owners........😳

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 08:59

      Doesitmatter replied:
      Why is a problem

      Oops only you have a problem

  • Comment posted by STEVO, today at 08:53

    Beeb obviously nowt to write about on this lad. Two paragraphs and a HYS? Embarrassing.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 09:07

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      You'd think there'd be an hys on the Which Premier League derby is most entertaining

  • Comment posted by JosephSco, today at 08:51

    Well done on getting his first cap, but Jason Cummings also did in that match and scored...

  • Comment posted by Guiri, today at 08:43

    Oz to Newcastle... What a lucky lad...

    • Reply posted by GorbleGorble, today at 08:47

      GorbleGorble replied:
      The club he plays for is based in Gosford, which is just over 50 miles away from Newcastle. Maybe he doesn't realise which Newcastle he's signing for?

  • Comment posted by The Bus, today at 08:38

    Good luck young man, but surely teams should be scouring the lower leagues, I'm sure there are loads of young British players with potential just waiting to be snapped up, like teams did years ago,i.e Les Ferdinand, Steve nicol, Chris Waddle to name a few.

    • Reply posted by BBC TV, today at 08:42

      BBC TV replied:
      Jamie Vardy did alright as well

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 08:34

    Ah yes, he’s the son of former Leeds and Australia international Harry.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 08:29

    When this HYS closes, he will never be heard of again, FACT!!!

    • Reply posted by navyblue, today at 08:32

      navyblue replied:
      Maybe so but you are aware that writing fact in capital letters at no point means it is in fact a fact right?

  • Comment posted by tysonjohn, today at 08:29

    Breaking news lol

  • Comment posted by Saints, today at 08:28

    My mate Dave knows someone called John who scored a header at the weekend, where is the HYS on that equally important article?

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 09:24

      Doesitmatter replied:
      Which PL club has signed him

  • Comment posted by tysonjohn, today at 08:28

    Breaking news lol

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport