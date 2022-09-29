Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Lee Johnson urges the Hibernian board need to push the boat out to keep Ryan Porteous after admitting the Scotland defender has been underpaid for years. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers must win every league game before the World Cup shut down and sideline Champions League nights, says former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record) external-link

Former defender Mark Wilson insists there can be no claims that Celtic are in an injury crisis when they have such a strong squad to replace the players likely to miss Saturday's game against Motherwell. Giorgos Giakoumakis, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic are viewed as doubts after the international window. (Football Scotland) external-link

Denmark under-21 head coach Jesper Sorensen believes it is only a matter of time before Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley makes a move to the English Premier League. (Herald) external-link

Ryan Jack insists maintaining strong work at Rangers can keep him ready and able to answer big calls for Scotland. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is remaining tight-lipped over his SFA charge for comments made about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous but hopes "common sense prevails." (Press & Journal) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson reveals that Craig Gordon turned down a well earned day off to get ready for Rangers on Saturday. The 39-year-old played three games for Scotland and became a father for the fourth time in a hectic six-day period. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Robert Snodgrass is doing double and triple training sessions each day as the 35-year-old midfielder bids to win precious minutes on the pitch for Hearts after missing pre-season and the first few weeks of the campaign. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link