Jersey manager Martin Cassidy says he still has confidence in his side despite defeat their Uefa Regions' Cup opener against Italy.

The islanders, who are representing England, lost 1-0 to the hosts in Rome and face Germany in their next game.

"If we came here and got whipped by Italy we'd by thinking 'what are we going to do for Sunday?'," he said.

"But the fact that we got it to where it was and were so close to getting a point gives us confidence."

A goal in the final 10 minutes of the game saw Jersey lose to the Italian region of Lazio side in Uefa's equivalent of the European Championships for amateur players.

The islanders face a team from Bavaria on Sunday before their final group game against North Macedonia - who Germany beat 2-0 on Thursday - next Wednesday.

Jersey qualified for the tournament after winning the FA Inter-League Cup in May 2021.

It is the second time they have represented England at the Uefa Regions Cup, having narrowly missed out on making the final round in 2013.

"The boys worked hard and deserved a a draw, and if we had come away with one point apiece I think it would have been a fair result," Cassidy told BBC Radio Jersey.

"It wasn't to be and now we need to focus on Germany on Sunday and keep everybody positive and try and win our next two games.

"We've showed that we're not here to make up the numbers and the Italians were very complementary after the game about the good football we played.

"It was nice to hear that, but ultimately we're in a big tournament, we're here to win games and we didn't do that, but I'm proud of the players anyway."