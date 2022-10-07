Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle

Attempt saved. Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 5Deas
- 2Duffy
- 23Delaney
- 30BoydSubstituted forShawat 63'minutes
- 18Allardice
- 3Harper
- 17Mackay
- 12MacGregorSubstituted forDoranat 63'minutes
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 10Doran
- 14Oakley
- 15Ram
- 16Hyde
- 21MacKay
- 22Shaw
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Mitchell
- 2McMillanBooked at 20mins
- 22Muirhead
- 4Holt
- 3Milne
- 23Docherty
- 8Bannigan
- 11LawlessBooked at 40mins
- 7TiffoneySubstituted forMcKinnonat 45'minutes
- 6TurnerBooked at 40mins
- 9Graham
Substitutes
- 5Brownlie
- 10Dowds
- 14Smith
- 15McKinnon
- 16Hodson
- 17Weston
- 18Akinola
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 24McCready
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Nathan Shaw replaces Steven Boyd.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Roddy MacGregor.
Post update
Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
Post update
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).
Post update
Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Steven Boyd (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
Post update
Cole McKinnon (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).
Post update
Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).
Post update
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Partick Thistle 0.