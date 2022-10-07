Close menu
Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle

Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 5Deas
  • 2Duffy
  • 23Delaney
  • 30BoydSubstituted forShawat 63'minutes
  • 18Allardice
  • 3Harper
  • 17Mackay
  • 12MacGregorSubstituted forDoranat 63'minutes
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 10Doran
  • 14Oakley
  • 15Ram
  • 16Hyde
  • 21MacKay
  • 22Shaw

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Mitchell
  • 2McMillanBooked at 20mins
  • 22Muirhead
  • 4Holt
  • 3Milne
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 11LawlessBooked at 40mins
  • 7TiffoneySubstituted forMcKinnonat 45'minutes
  • 6TurnerBooked at 40mins
  • 9Graham

Substitutes

  • 5Brownlie
  • 10Dowds
  • 14Smith
  • 15McKinnon
  • 16Hodson
  • 17Weston
  • 18Akinola
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 24McCready
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Nathan Shaw replaces Steven Boyd.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Roddy MacGregor.

  4. Post update

    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

  5. Post update

    Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).

  7. Post update

    Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steven Boyd (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

  13. Post update

    Cole McKinnon (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).

  17. Post update

    Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).

  19. Post update

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Partick Thistle 0.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle953121111018
2Queen's Park95131413116
3Inverness CT9432129315
4Ayr84221411314
5Dundee94141614213
6Cove Rangers93241414011
7Morton9324913-411
8Raith Rovers8305811-39
9Hamilton8143712-57
10Arbroath8125512-75
View full Scottish Championship table

