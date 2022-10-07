Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers20:00ReadingReading
Venue: Loftus Road, England

Queens Park Rangers v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 3Dunne
  • 5Clarke-Salter
  • 22Paal
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 15Field
  • 6Johansen
  • 11Roberts
  • 9Dykes
  • 10Chair

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 4Dickie
  • 8Amos
  • 13Archer
  • 17Dozzell
  • 25Shodipo
  • 37Adomah

Reading

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 3Holmes
  • 5McIntyre
  • 17Yiadom
  • 8Hendrick
  • 22Loum
  • 19Fornah
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 2Carroll
  • 9Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 10Ince
  • 11Meite
  • 14Ejaria
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 23Hoilett
  • 27Mbengue
  • 32Abbey
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 7th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd127322071324
2Norwich127321810824
3Reading127141416-222
4QPR126331712521
5Burnley124711912719
6Swansea125341515018
7Blackburn126061315-218
8Sunderland124531611517
9Luton124531613317
10Watford124531613317
11Preston1237244016
12Wigan114431213-116
13Rotherham11362139415
14Bristol City124352018215
15Cardiff12435912-315
16Millwall124261317-414
17Hull124261324-1114
18Middlesbrough123451416-213
19Birmingham12345912-313
20Stoke123451216-413
21Blackpool123361016-612
22West Brom121741718-110
23Huddersfield112271319-68
24Coventry9144813-57
View full Championship table

