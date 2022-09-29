Last updated on .From the section AFC Fylde

James Rowe took over as AFC Fylde boss in March after leaving Chesterfield by mutual consent

AFC Fylde manager James Rowe has resigned from the National League club.

It follows the former Chesterfield manager being charged with sexual assault earlier this week.

A Fylde club statement said: "Following a meeting this afternoon, the board have accepted James Rowe's resignation as manager of the club.

"Andy Taylor will take temporary charge until a new manager is appointed. There will be no further comment from anyone at this time."

Rowe, who also managed Gloucester City, was in charge of Chesterfield from November 2020 until leaving by mutual consent in February 2022.

He was then appointed Fylde manager a month later on a three-year contract.

In their third season back at sixth-tier level, Fylde currently stand fourth in National League North, a point off top spot.