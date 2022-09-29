Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

It is back to domestic business for Ryan Porteous as Hibs face Ross County on Saturday

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says Ryan Porteous' first Scotland cap will "alert suitors" just as his club are looking to negotiate a new contract.

The 23-year-old centre-half impressed in Wednesday's crucial 0-0 draw away to Ukraine in the Nations League.

Johnson was already due to meet his agents next week, with Porteous out of contract next summer.

"We've had positive talks, but of course a performance like that will naturally alert suitors," he said.

"And people who were maybe on the edge about him may look at him in a different light."

However, Johnson suggested that Porteous' emergence as a full international could work "both ways".

"That we're providing the right environment, the right vehicle for him at this moment in time," he said.

"I think he's in a great place psychologically, physically, technically and tactically and we hope he stays. We will make a strong offer considering all those factors."

Johnson expressed himself "massively proud" to see Porteous play against Ukraine, "not just of him but of the club's work".

"When you have a player who has been at the club as long as he has, there have been a lot of coaches, staff members, a lot of care would have gone into a player like that," he said.

"I think he is maturing every week and he is a really good lad, a really good character."

Porteous' debut came days after Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin accused the centre-half of "blatant cheating" in winning a penalty that led to Liam Scales being sent off in the Edinburgh side's 3-1 win in the Scottish Premiership.

Johnson insisted that he personally would not speak about an opposition player like that but realises the high emotions involved at the end of games.

He insisted "it's in the past" and, although comments like that are "going to effect any player", he hoped it would be "water off a ducks back" for someone who has previously faced such criticism.