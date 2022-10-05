Close menu
Champions League - Group G
SevillaSevilla1B DortmundBorussia Dortmund4

Sevilla 1-4 Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham stars as Germans claim emphatic win

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments0

Bellingham celebrates his goal
Bellingham became the youngest captain to score in the Champions League

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored one and set up another as Borussia Dortmund eased past Sevilla to tighten their grip on second place in Champions League Group G.

Bellingham, captaining Dortmund for the second time, set up Raphael Guerreiro's opener before scoring their second.

Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt goals, either side of Youssef En-Nesyri's header, sealed a big win for Dortmund.

Victory keeps Dortmund three points behind group leaders Manchester City.

At 19 years and 98 days old, Bellingham became the third-youngest player to captain a side in the Champions League behind Ruben Neves (18 years, 221 days) for Porto and Matthijs de Ligt (19 years, 51 days) for Ajax in 2018.

Bellingham created Guerreiro's opener with a superb crossfield pass before doubling the lead with a fine individual effort, his third goal of the campaign.

Adeyemi made it three before the break, and while En-Nesyri - who earlier had a red card reversed by VAR - pulled one back, it proved a miserable night for Sevilla, whose manager Julen Lopetegui has been linked with Wolves.

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Bono
  • 30Carmona
  • 6GudeljBooked at 3mins
  • 29Salas ValienteBooked at 90mins
  • 16NavasSubstituted forMontielat 45'minutes
  • 8JordánSubstituted forDolbergat 77'minutes
  • 10RakiticSubstituted forDelaneyat 62'minutes
  • 3Telles
  • 7Fernández Sáenz de la TorreSubstituted forLamelaat 45'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 22IscoSubstituted forGómezat 62'minutes
  • 15En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Montiel
  • 5Dolberg
  • 11Januzaj
  • 12Mir
  • 14Nianzou
  • 17Lamela
  • 18Delaney
  • 24Gómez
  • 26Pérez
  • 31Flores

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Meyer
  • 24Meunier
  • 25Süle
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forRotheat 80'minutes
  • 23Can
  • 6ÖzcanBooked at 69minsSubstituted forPapadopoulosat 85'minutes
  • 27AdeyemiSubstituted forMalenat 64'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forT Hazardat 85'minutes
  • 18MoukokoSubstituted forModesteat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kobel
  • 10T Hazard
  • 20Modeste
  • 21Malen
  • 30Passlack
  • 31Ostrzinski
  • 36Rothe
  • 44Coulibaly
  • 47Papadopoulos
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home20
Away19
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sevilla 1, Borussia Dortmund 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sevilla 1, Borussia Dortmund 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Gudelj.

  4. Post update

    Kike Salas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Modeste (Borussia Dortmund).

  6. Booking

    Kike Salas (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kike Salas (Sevilla).

  8. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Papu Gómez (Sevilla).

  10. Post update

    Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Alexander Meyer.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Papu Gómez (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nemanja Gudelj.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.

  14. Post update

    Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Montiel with a cross.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thorgan Hazard replaces Julian Brandt.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Antonios Papadopoulos replaces Salih Özcan.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nico Schlotterbeck.

  19. Post update

    Thomas Delaney (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Modeste (Borussia Dortmund).

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli3300132119
2Liverpool32015506
3Ajax310268-23
4Rangers300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges33007079
2FC Porto310236-33
3B Leverkusen310223-13
4Atl Madrid310225-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33009099
2Inter Milan32013216
3Barcelona31025413
4Viktoria Plzen3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting32016426
2Tottenham31112204
3Frankfurt311113-24
4Marseille31024403

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg31203215
2Chelsea31114224
3AC Milan311145-14
4Dinamo Zagreb310224-23

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid33007169
2Shakhtar Donetsk31116424
3RB Leipzig310247-33
4Celtic301227-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City3300111109
2B Dortmund32018356
3Sevilla301218-71
4FC Copenhagen301208-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Benfica32105237
3Juventus31025503
4Maccabi Haifa300328-60
