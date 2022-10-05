Match ends, Sevilla 1, Borussia Dortmund 4.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored one and set up another as Borussia Dortmund eased past Sevilla to tighten their grip on second place in Champions League Group G.
Bellingham, captaining Dortmund for the second time, set up Raphael Guerreiro's opener before scoring their second.
Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt goals, either side of Youssef En-Nesyri's header, sealed a big win for Dortmund.
Victory keeps Dortmund three points behind group leaders Manchester City.
At 19 years and 98 days old, Bellingham became the third-youngest player to captain a side in the Champions League behind Ruben Neves (18 years, 221 days) for Porto and Matthijs de Ligt (19 years, 51 days) for Ajax in 2018.
Bellingham created Guerreiro's opener with a superb crossfield pass before doubling the lead with a fine individual effort, his third goal of the campaign.
Adeyemi made it three before the break, and while En-Nesyri - who earlier had a red card reversed by VAR - pulled one back, it proved a miserable night for Sevilla, whose manager Julen Lopetegui has been linked with Wolves.
Sevilla
Formation 3-4-2-1
Formation 4-2-3-1
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 1, Borussia Dortmund 4.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Gudelj.
Kike Salas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Modeste (Borussia Dortmund).
Kike Salas (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kike Salas (Sevilla).
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Papu Gómez (Sevilla).
Post update
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Alexander Meyer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Papu Gómez (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nemanja Gudelj.
Attempt blocked. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Post update
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Montiel with a cross.
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thorgan Hazard replaces Julian Brandt.
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Antonios Papadopoulos replaces Salih Özcan.
Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nico Schlotterbeck.
Post update
Thomas Delaney (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Anthony Modeste (Borussia Dortmund).
