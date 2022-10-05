Close menu
Champions League - Group F
Real MadridReal Madrid2Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk1

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Holders make it three wins from three

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments8

Real Madrid players celebrate
It is the first time Real Madrid have won their first three group games since the 2014-15 campaign

Real Madrid made it three wins from three in this season's Champions League with a narrow win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The holders' early dominance told as Rodrygo opened the scoring before Vinicius Jr extended the lead.

Oleksandr Zubkov gave the Ukrainian visitors hope with a well-taken header.

However, Shakhtar could not find a leveller as the Spanish giants moved closer to securing their spot in the knockout rounds.

Real Madrid made the perfect start when Rodrygo struck from the edge of the box after being found by the impressive Aurelien Tchouameni.

Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo linked up well for the latter to tee up Vinicius Jr for the home side's second.

Despite their first-half dominance, Carlo Ancelotti's side went into the break only one up after Zubkov headed Bogdan Mykhaylychenko's cross past Madrid's Ukrainian keeper Andriy Lunin, but the visitors were unable to salvage a point.

Shakhtar remain second in Group F, one point above RB Leipzig and face Madrid in Warsaw in the return fixture on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 15Valverde
  • 18TchouaméniSubstituted forCamavingaat 75'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 80'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Camavinga
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 30Cañizares

Shakhtar Donetsk

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 81Trubin
  • 26Konoplya
  • 5BondarBooked at 55mins
  • 22Matviyenko
  • 15Mykhailichenko
  • 6StepanenkoSubstituted forTraoréat 88'minutes
  • 9ShvedSubstituted forPetryakat 67'minutes
  • 21Bondarenko
  • 8SudakovSubstituted forDurasekat 88'minutes
  • 10MudrykBooked at 90mins
  • 11ZubkovSubstituted forSikanat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 2Traoré
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 14Sikan
  • 16Kryskiv
  • 17Durasek
  • 20Topalov
  • 23Maia Reis
  • 27Ocheretko
  • 30Pyatov
  • 32Kozik
  • 34Petryak
Referee:
Ivan Kruzliak
Attendance:
56,011

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamShakhtar Donetsk
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home36
Away11
Shots on Target
Home14
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.

  3. Booking

    Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Bohdan Mykhailichenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Anatoliy Trubin.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Neven Durasek replaces Heorhii Sudakov.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Lassina Traoré replaces Taras Stepanenko.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ivan Petryak.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  • Comment posted by JoseinPortlandia, today at 22:52

    Clearly someone did not watch the Match if you think that was "header" by Zubkov ? Try a "flying scissor kick " Hala Madrid!

  • Comment posted by demotragedy, today at 22:40

    Hola chicas - thought it was too much hoping for Madrid to lose as well as Barca last night 😖

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 22:26

    The Big White Machine goes marching on

    #HALAMADRID

    • Reply posted by squarewindow, today at 22:48

      squarewindow replied:
      It rhymes with white...

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:21

    Real Madrid could have been more clinical, but it's now time to worry about El Classico. As much as I despise Real Madrid, well played today, I expect to see you face my Bayern in the QF or SF.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 22:15

    Bring back Jonathan Woodgate

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 22:13

    36 shots and 14 on target and only scored 2???

    Real Madrid are rubbish.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli3300132119
2Liverpool32015506
3Ajax310268-23
4Rangers300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges33007079
2FC Porto310236-33
3B Leverkusen310223-13
4Atl Madrid310225-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33009099
2Inter Milan32013216
3Barcelona31025413
4Viktoria Plzen3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting32016426
2Tottenham31112204
3Frankfurt311113-24
4Marseille31024403

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg31203215
2Chelsea31114224
3AC Milan311145-14
4Dinamo Zagreb310224-23

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid33007169
2Shakhtar Donetsk31116424
3RB Leipzig310247-33
4Celtic301227-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City3300111109
2B Dortmund32018356
3Sevilla301218-71
4FC Copenhagen301208-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Benfica32105237
3Juventus31025503
4Maccabi Haifa300328-60
View full Champions League tables

