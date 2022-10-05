Close menu
Champions League - Group E
ChelseaChelsea3AC MilanAC Milan0

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Blues produce emphatic and deserved win over Serie A giants

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chelsea boss Graham Potter
The win was Graham Potter's first in the competition as the new Chelsea boss

Chelsea's Champions League campaign kicked into gear with an emphatic and fully deserved win over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

New manager Graham Potter knew victory was essential after a poor start to their group phase with defeat away by Dinamo Zagreb finishing Thomas Tuchel's reign before a draw at home to Red Bull Salzburg.

And Chelsea delivered in style, with England right-back Reece James the star man as they eventually overpowered Milan.

Wesley Fofana scored his first goal for the club after 24 minutes when Milan failed to clear a corner, although the £70m defender's night was soon ended by injury.

The Italians almost equalised right on half-time when Rade Krunic fired over with the goal at his mercy.

It was a rare anxious moment and the second half belonged to Chelsea, and James in particular, the right-back demonstrating why he commands such faith at club level and from England manager Gareth Southgate.

James was the provider after 56 minutes when he crossed for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to apply a simple finish, then he was the finisher five minutes later with a powerful strike which flew high past Milan keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu at his near post.

More to follow

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    6.73

  2. Squad number33Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    7.05

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    7.74

  4. Squad number26Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    6.86

  5. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    7.77

  6. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    7.34

  7. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    7.14

  8. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    7.30

  9. Squad number17Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    6.73

  10. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    6.58

  11. Squad number9Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    6.77

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    6.42

  2. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    6.79

  3. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    6.68

  4. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    6.93

  5. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    7.17

AC Milan

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameTatarusanu
    Average rating

    4.84

  2. Squad number21Player nameDest
    Average rating

    5.00

  3. Squad number20Player nameKalulu
    Average rating

    4.93

  4. Squad number23Player nameTomori
    Average rating

    6.58

  5. Squad number5Player nameBallo-Touré
    Average rating

    4.92

  6. Squad number4Player nameBennacer
    Average rating

    5.04

  7. Squad number8Player nameTonali
    Average rating

    4.86

  8. Squad number33Player nameKrunic
    Average rating

    4.95

  9. Squad number90Player nameDe Ketelaere
    Average rating

    4.96

  10. Squad number17Player nameRafael Leão
    Average rating

    5.70

  11. Squad number9Player nameGiroud
    Average rating

    6.72

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    4.81

  2. Squad number12Player nameRebic
    Average rating

    4.30

  3. Squad number27Player nameOrigi
    Average rating

    4.68

  4. Squad number32Player namePobega
    Average rating

    4.27

  5. Squad number46Player nameGabbia
    Average rating

    3.89

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 33FofanaSubstituted forChalobahat 38'minutes
  • 6Thiago SilvaBooked at 71mins
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 24James
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 8KovacicBooked at 39minsSubstituted forJorginhoat 66'minutes
  • 21Chilwell
  • 17SterlingSubstituted forBrojaat 75'minutes
  • 19MountSubstituted forHavertzat 74'minutes
  • 9AubameyangSubstituted forGallagherat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Jorginho
  • 10Pulisic
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 16Mendy
  • 18Broja
  • 20Zakaria
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 29Havertz
  • 32Cucurella

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 21Dest
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23TomoriBooked at 42mins
  • 5Ballo-TouréBooked at 14mins
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forPobegaat 73'minutes
  • 8Tonali
  • 33KrunicBooked at 7minsSubstituted forGabbiaat 65'minutes
  • 90De KetelaereSubstituted forRebicat 65'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forDíazat 72'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forOrigiat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Díaz
  • 12Rebic
  • 27Origi
  • 32Pobega
  • 46Gabbia
  • 83Mirante
  • 88Gala
  • 93Coubis
  • 96Jungdal
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 3, AC Milan 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, AC Milan 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Armando Broja (Chelsea).

  4. Post update

    Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Divock Origi (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sergiño Dest with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).

  7. Post update

    Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

  9. Post update

    Divock Origi (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Reece James.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).

  12. Post update

    Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tommaso Pobega (AC Milan).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).

  16. Post update

    Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Armando Broja replaces Raheem Sterling.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Kai Havertz replaces Mason Mount.

  20. Post update

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

62 comments

  • Comment posted by Louis, today at 22:19

    Sterling's assist masked yet another poor performance. World class? No, bang average.

  • Comment posted by ChelseaLakers, today at 22:17

    Nothing surprised me except that Chalobah did not play at DM as I expected.

  • Comment posted by Emmy, today at 22:14

    Good win... The guys are gradually understanding how the manager wants them to play.💖💖💖💖

  • Comment posted by skarocker, today at 22:14

    As much as I loved the win tonight, I t was down to a Milan bad day & not a great Chelsea performance. Mount should be sold to a championship team.

    • Reply posted by Atticus Finch, today at 22:18

      Atticus Finch replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Carefree, today at 22:14

    Lovely result

    Onwards and upwards

  • Comment posted by Bazza, today at 22:13

    Those giving Southgate stick for not picking Tomori last week should have at least watched his highlights reel

    • Reply posted by Atticus Finch, today at 22:15

      Atticus Finch replied:
      He made an error tonight but he’s been excellent for Milan and a key part of a title winning team

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 22:13

    Well done Chelsea.
    Well done Graham Potter 1st CL Win at Stamford Bridge..
    Well done Aubameyang..
    Well done Fofana 1st Chelsea goal,1st goal in the CL vs AC Milan ..Not a bad way to start your Chelsea career.
    Well done Reece James.

    Good night for the Chelsea faithful,WE can be hopeful of going through to the group stage..

  • Comment posted by kakapopo, today at 22:13

    Did I see Wesley Fofana make the sign of silence the critics. Please could someone remind him he’s a defender and that’s his primary job. As at now am not convinced that the price paid for him is justified. The jury is still out on him.

    • Reply posted by Atticus Finch, today at 22:14

      Atticus Finch replied:
      Are you on that jury? I’ll remind him the next time I see him

  • Comment posted by SteveNeath, today at 22:12

    At last we looked like a team out there tonight… great performance that’ll take pressure off the team and gives Potter a lot of credit for how we were set up.
    Just hope Fofana isn’t seriously injured, though it doesn’t look good.

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 22:12

    At least Chelsea beat a decent team, unlike Oil FC. xx

    • Reply posted by Bazza, today at 22:19

      Bazza replied:
      Nice you ride a bike everywhere and don't support this evil regime