The win was Graham Potter's first in the competition as the new Chelsea boss

Chelsea's Champions League campaign kicked into gear with an emphatic and fully deserved win over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

New manager Graham Potter knew victory was essential after a poor start to their group phase with defeat away by Dinamo Zagreb finishing Thomas Tuchel's reign before a draw at home to Red Bull Salzburg.

And Chelsea delivered in style, with England right-back Reece James the star man as they eventually overpowered Milan.

Wesley Fofana scored his first goal for the club after 24 minutes when Milan failed to clear a corner, although the £70m defender's night was soon ended by injury.

The Italians almost equalised right on half-time when Rade Krunic fired over with the goal at his mercy.

It was a rare anxious moment and the second half belonged to Chelsea, and James in particular, the right-back demonstrating why he commands such faith at club level and from England manager Gareth Southgate.

James was the provider after 56 minutes when he crossed for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to apply a simple finish, then he was the finisher five minutes later with a powerful strike which flew high past Milan keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu at his near post.

