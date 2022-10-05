Match ends, Chelsea 3, AC Milan 0.
Chelsea's Champions League campaign kicked into gear with an emphatic and fully deserved win over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.
New manager Graham Potter knew victory was essential after a poor start to their group phase with defeat away by Dinamo Zagreb finishing Thomas Tuchel's reign before a draw at home to Red Bull Salzburg.
And Chelsea delivered in style, with England right-back Reece James the star man as they eventually overpowered Milan.
Wesley Fofana scored his first goal for the club after 24 minutes when Milan failed to clear a corner, although the £70m defender's night was soon ended by injury.
The Italians almost equalised right on half-time when Rade Krunic fired over with the goal at his mercy.
It was a rare anxious moment and the second half belonged to Chelsea, and James in particular, the right-back demonstrating why he commands such faith at club level and from England manager Gareth Southgate.
James was the provider after 56 minutes when he crossed for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to apply a simple finish, then he was the finisher five minutes later with a powerful strike which flew high past Milan keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu at his near post.
More to follow
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number33Player nameFofanaAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number26Player nameKoulibalyAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number17Player nameSterlingAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number9Player nameAubameyangAverage rating
6.77
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
7.17
AC Milan
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameTatarusanuAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number21Player nameDestAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number20Player nameKaluluAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number23Player nameTomoriAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number5Player nameBallo-TouréAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number4Player nameBennacerAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number8Player nameTonaliAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number33Player nameKrunicAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number90Player nameDe KetelaereAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number17Player nameRafael LeãoAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number9Player nameGiroudAverage rating
6.72
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameDíazAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number12Player nameRebicAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number27Player nameOrigiAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number32Player namePobegaAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number46Player nameGabbiaAverage rating
3.89
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 33FofanaSubstituted forChalobahat 38'minutes
- 6Thiago SilvaBooked at 71mins
- 26Koulibaly
- 24James
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 8KovacicBooked at 39minsSubstituted forJorginhoat 66'minutes
- 21Chilwell
- 17SterlingSubstituted forBrojaat 75'minutes
- 19MountSubstituted forHavertzat 74'minutes
- 9AubameyangSubstituted forGallagherat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Jorginho
- 10Pulisic
- 13Bettinelli
- 14Chalobah
- 16Mendy
- 18Broja
- 20Zakaria
- 22Ziyech
- 23Gallagher
- 28Azpilicueta
- 29Havertz
- 32Cucurella
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 21Dest
- 20Kalulu
- 23TomoriBooked at 42mins
- 5Ballo-TouréBooked at 14mins
- 4BennacerSubstituted forPobegaat 73'minutes
- 8Tonali
- 33KrunicBooked at 7minsSubstituted forGabbiaat 65'minutes
- 90De KetelaereSubstituted forRebicat 65'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forDíazat 72'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forOrigiat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Díaz
- 12Rebic
- 27Origi
- 32Pobega
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
- 88Gala
- 93Coubis
- 96Jungdal
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, AC Milan 0.
Post update
Foul by Armando Broja (Chelsea).
Post update
Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Divock Origi (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sergiño Dest with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).
Post update
Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).
Post update
Divock Origi (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Reece James.
Post update
Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).
Post update
Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Tommaso Pobega (AC Milan).
Post update
Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).
Post update
Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Armando Broja replaces Raheem Sterling.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Kai Havertz replaces Mason Mount.
Post update
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Onwards and upwards
Well done Graham Potter 1st CL Win at Stamford Bridge..
Well done Aubameyang..
Well done Fofana 1st Chelsea goal,1st goal in the CL vs AC Milan ..Not a bad way to start your Chelsea career.
Well done Reece James.
Good night for the Chelsea faithful,WE can be hopeful of going through to the group stage..
Just hope Fofana isn’t seriously injured, though it doesn’t look good.