Close menu
Champions League - Group G
Man CityManchester City5FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen0

Man City 5-0 Copenhagen: Erling Haaland scores twice in thumping Champions League victory

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments217

Erling Haaland scores his second goal against Copenhagen
Haaland now has 28 Champions League goals in 22 games, with his double against Copenhagen breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record for most goals in a player's first 30 appearances in the tournament

Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring form with two more goals as Manchester City swept Copenhagen aside to make it three wins out of three in Champions League Group G.

Haaland was unable to finish off what would have been a fourth hat-trick for City after being taken off at half-time but his first-half double means he now has 19 goals in his first 12 games for Pep Guardiola's side.

With or without him, City were far too quick and clever for their Danish opponents and would have ended up with more than five goals from a totally one-sided match if not for Copenhagen keeper Kamil Grabara.

Fresh from crushing neighbours Manchester United at the weekend, City and Haaland picked up where they left off on Sunday and took less than seven minutes to open their account.

Cancelo's low cross found Haaland in space inside the area and, predictably, he made no mistake with a powerful finish from what was his first touch of the game.

The only surprise was that it took until after the half-hour mark for City to extend their lead and, predictably, it was Haaland who was in the right place to tap the loose ball after Grabara had parried a Sergio Gomez shot.

The last thing Copenhagen needed at this stage was bad luck but their misery was compounded before half-time when a Gomez shot took a double deflection off Denis Vavro and then David Khocholava on its way into the net.

With victory secured, Haaland was replaced by Cole Palmer at half-time - even goal machines need a rest - as City cast an eye towards their next game, against Southampton here on Saturday.

His exit reduced City's threat but they still dominated possession and further goals followed.

Riyad Mahrez made it 4-0 from the penalty spot after Aymeric Laporte was fouled, then the Algeria forward turned provider to set up Julian Alvarez to round off the scoring from close range.

More to follow.

Player of the match

HaalandErling Haaland

with an average of 8.24

Manchester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    8.24

  2. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.29

  3. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    7.25

  4. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    7.24

  5. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    7.08

  6. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    7.04

  7. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    6.98

  8. Squad number82Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.92

  9. Squad number7Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    6.89

  10. Squad number97Player nameWilson-Esbrand
    Average rating

    6.87

  11. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.85

  12. Squad number21Player nameGómez
    Average rating

    6.77

  13. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    6.73

  14. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.69

FC Copenhagen

  1. Squad number1Player nameGrabara
    Average rating

    6.18

  2. Squad number27Player nameLund
    Average rating

    5.84

  3. Squad number35Player nameStamenic
    Average rating

    5.70

  4. Squad number15Player nameDaramy
    Average rating

    5.48

  5. Squad number30Player nameHaraldsson
    Average rating

    5.48

  6. Squad number29Player nameKaramoko
    Average rating

    5.47

  7. Squad number7Player nameClaesson
    Average rating

    5.46

  8. Squad number34Player nameKristiansen
    Average rating

    5.45

  9. Squad number8Player nameJóhannesson
    Average rating

    5.43

  10. Squad number22Player nameAnkersen
    Average rating

    5.41

  11. Squad number12Player nameLerager
    Average rating

    5.37

  12. Squad number5Player nameKhocholava
    Average rating

    5.35

  13. Squad number17Player nameMukairu
    Average rating

    5.29

  14. Squad number2Player nameDiks
    Average rating

    5.27

  15. Squad number3Player nameVavro
    Average rating

    5.26

  16. Squad number6Player nameSørensen
    Average rating

    4.90

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Ederson
  • 7CanceloSubstituted forLewisat 57'minutes
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 14Laporte
  • 21Gómez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 8Gündogan
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forWilson-Esbrandat 66'minutes
  • 10Grealish
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forPalmerat 45'minutes
  • 19Álvarez

Substitutes

  • 6Aké
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 18Ortega
  • 25Akanji
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand

FC Copenhagen

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Grabara
  • 2DiksSubstituted forAnkersenat 66'minutes
  • 3Vavro
  • 5Khocholava
  • 34Kristiansen
  • 35StamenicBooked at 54mins
  • 12LeragerSubstituted forSørensenat 79'minutes
  • 8Jóhannesson
  • 7ClaessonSubstituted forMukairuat 66'minutes
  • 29KaramokoSubstituted forLundat 45'minutes
  • 15DaramySubstituted forHaraldssonat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Sørensen
  • 11Babacar
  • 14Cornelius
  • 17Mukairu
  • 19Jelert
  • 21Johnsson
  • 22Ankersen
  • 27Lund
  • 30Haraldsson
  • 40Bardghji
  • 51Ryan
Referee:
Donatas Rumsas

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamFC Copenhagen
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home30
Away2
Shots on Target
Home16
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 5, FC Copenhagen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 5, FC Copenhagen 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergio Gómez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Victor Kristiansen.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Copenhagen. Christian Sørensen replaces Lukas Lerager.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 5, FC Copenhagen 0. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Valdemar Lund (FC Copenhagen) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ísak Jóhannesson with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, FC Copenhagen. Conceded by Rico Lewis.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paul Mukairu (FC Copenhagen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hákon Haraldsson.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rico Lewis (Manchester City).

  15. Post update

    Paul Mukairu (FC Copenhagen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rico Lewis (Manchester City).

  17. Post update

    Victor Kristiansen (FC Copenhagen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Josh Wilson-Esbrand replaces Bernardo Silva.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Copenhagen. Paul Mukairu replaces Viktor Claesson.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
How to follow Manchester City on the BBC bannerManchester City banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

217 comments

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 21:51

    Darwin Nunez: "It's been hard to adapt!" ... Erling Haaland: "Hold my beer..."

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:59

      Sport Report replied:
      No hat-trick? Only a mere brace? City searching for a new striker? :-)

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 21:51

    Yes he can do it in the PL and the CL, but can he pat his head while rubbing his tummy?

    • Reply posted by Nevermind, today at 21:54

      Nevermind replied:
      Rub your tummy first then pat your head.

  • Comment posted by Andrew in Milton Keynes, today at 21:54

    They’ve finally found a way to stop Haaland from scoring hat-tricks…they get Gardiola to take him off at half-time.

    All due respect to Arsenal Lfc, et al…, I can’t see anyone other than City winning the Premier league this year. Of course, the cups are always up for grabs but City are one of the best teams i’ve ever seen.

    (P.s. I’m an lfc fan incidentally)

    • Reply posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 22:01

      IsKiRoJo69 replied:
      Thanks Liverpool 'fan' in Milton Keynes

  • Comment posted by mnbvcxz, today at 21:52

    Key players rested, fringe players finding form, youth given experience, a solid win

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      If that was your C team then i dread to know what your B team is like

  • Comment posted by Baz, today at 21:55

    Some games all you can say is “well played “ the winning team, city look unstoppable atm. ( liverpool fan.. ) 👏👏 total control .

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 22:16

      Y0U replied:
      What part of Surrey are you from?

  • Comment posted by Drunk-on-Trent, today at 21:52

    City are atrocious, won't win anything this year.

    (Stoke I mean)

    • Reply posted by bludfamtv, today at 21:53

      bludfamtv replied:
      stoke were ok on the break they denied my acca anyway kmt

  • Comment posted by Half Full, today at 22:05

    Sterling out. St. Erling in.

    • Reply posted by Baz, today at 22:12

      Baz replied:
      Very clever. 👏👏 go to the top of the class……🧐

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 21:53

    Haaland is better than Kane in that he doesn't rely heavily on penalties to score goals.

    A champion and a winner for Man City.

    • Reply posted by 2 cents, today at 22:16

      2 cents replied:
      Unfortunately Kane is the best England has to offer, but the media still makes him out to be amazing.

  • Comment posted by wirral reds, today at 21:56

    As a Liverpool fan, we can only look on in wonder at someone who is truly world class, head and shoulders above anyone I have seen in my 60 years. I suspect Dixie Dean’s record might go in the next two years. He’s on track. Remarkable.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:00

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Liverpool fan talking about a player who played for Everton

  • Comment posted by Stone roses , today at 21:53

    What is the point of Haaland ? He only scored two tonight,total waste of money,get him sold to Newcastle!

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 21:59

      Julio Laker replied:
      As a Newcastle fan, couldn’t agree more. Even Bruce could get a win with Haaland in his team. Spare a thought for those poor Baggies who have to watch his s h … t e.

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 21:58

    Hope it's Man City's year in the CL 🤞

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 21:50

    As a Chelsea fan I remember when Torres scored his first goal for us and it was breaking on Sky news. Haaland scoring a goal shouldn't even be newsworthy cause we know it's inevitable, he really is that good

  • Comment posted by A C, today at 22:00

    Goodbye to all the UK scoring records this year!

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 21:53

    This team should scare a lot of people. Haaland is amazing. City are clinical and as for the rest of them, good luck.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:01

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Haaland went full Narco. (Yes I referred to the Trumpet Narco song.)

  • Comment posted by Alp Levant, today at 21:53

    Bring on the bitters with the typical nonsense, City let's the football do the talking

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 21:59

      Dave replied:
      It's all tribal mate. Probably never been to a match in their lives. Pathetic bunch.

  • Comment posted by borisandtrumpsbarber, today at 21:52

    Come on pep let the boy get another hat trick, what’s another 10 minutes

  • Comment posted by LunchAnyone, today at 21:51

    No hat trick- he's losing his touch.

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 22:04

    Haaland for ballon d'or

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:03

    I think this cup has man city's name on it this year.

  • Comment posted by Mcdelf, today at 22:06

    And yet somehow the pessimistic City fan in me still sees UEFA getting their way and City not winning the CL through shoddy reffing or a bad VAR call