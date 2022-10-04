Close menu
Champions League - Group G
Man City v FC Copenhagen
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Copenhagen: Pep Guardiola hails 'things not in stats' for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has scored three goals in his first two Champions League games for City

Erling Haaland is even better than his record-breaking statistics indicate, according to his Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Norway striker, 22, has scored 17 goals in his first 11 games for City going into their Champions League home game with Copenhagen.

"The numbers speak for themselves," said Guardiola.

"In the locker room, and on the pitch we see things that are not in the stats that make us happy to have him here."

Haaland scored twice in City's 4-0 win over Sevilla and then a late winner in the 2-1 victory over his former club Borussia Dortmund.

He has scored 26 goals in just 21 Champions League games for Salzburg, Dortmund and City.

Haaland has already equalled the record for most goals in his first 30 Champions League games - with nine games left to score once and break Ruud van Nistelrooy's record.

Fewest games needed to score 25 Champions League goals

Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup, who is 34 and was only appointed last month, said: "He is obviously one of the best strikers in the world at the moment, if not the best, and we will do what we can to limit his possibilities.

"But there are also 10 other players we will need to be aware of. They are one of the best teams out there.

"People talk about their big names but I am more impressed by them collectively."

Right-back Kyle Walker is likely to miss the Copenhagen game after suffering an injury in Sunday's 6-3 win over Manchester United, while Rodri will have a fitness test on a calf problem.

"I spent last night and this morning watching Copenhagen," said Guardiola on Tuesday. "They are really good, well organised and you have to be careful.

"You have to come back to reality [after the derby win] and put our effort in to win an important game. If we are able to make nine points from three games we'd be so close to the next stage."

