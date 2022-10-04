Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Tottenham were left to rue a number of missed chances as they were held to a goalless draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.
The visitors, looking to respond after losing to Premier League rivals Arsenal at the weekend, put in a largely encouraging display but were let down by poor finishing.
Harry Kane was agonisingly close to turning in a Son Heung-min cross before then swiping a shot wide in the first half, while Ivan Perisic saw a deflected strike go just wide of the far post before the break.
But the hosts also had chances, with Hugo Lloris needing to produce a smart save to deny Ansgar Knauff's volley from close range and Jesper Lindstrom drove over from a good position.
The pace of the game slowed in the latter stages, with neither side seemingly willing to take risks and go for the win.
The result means Tottenham are second in Group D with four points after three games, two points behind leaders Sporting Lisbon, who lost 4-1 at Marseille earlier on Tuesday.
Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile are level on points with Spurs but in third place on goal difference.
A useful point, but could have been more
After losing their last Champions League game 2-0 to Sporting and 3-1 to Arsenal in the north London derby at the weekend, Spurs fans will have wanted a response from their side in Germany.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte gave the same XI players who started against the Gunners the chance to make amends but, initially, it was the spirited hosts who started strongly.
They had their opponents pegged back in their own half at times but as the game wore on Tottenham took control, showing more urgency along with improved passing.
Kane and Son's link up was also encouraging with the latter providing his team-mate with two good opportunities in the first half, but Kane was unable to make the most of either of them.
Spurs struggled to build on that in the second half, but with back-to-back homes games coming up in the Champions League this should be seen as a good point as they look to progress from the group stage.
Player of the match
PellegriniLuca Pellegrini
Eintracht Frankfurt
Avg
- Squad number33Player namePellegriniAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number29Player nameLindstrømAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number19Player nameBorréAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number26Player nameEbimbeAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number8Player nameSowAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number36Player nameKnauffAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number35Player nameTutaAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number2Player nameNdickaAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number9Player nameKolo MuaniAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number15Player nameKamadaAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number6Player nameJakicAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number17Player nameRodeAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number20Player nameHasebeAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number1Player nameTrappAverage rating
5.92
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number34Player nameLengletAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number11Player nameGilAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
4.66
Line-ups
Frankfurt
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Trapp
- 35Silva Melo
- 20Hasebe
- 2Ndicka
- 6Jakic
- 17RodeSubstituted forPellegriniat 71'minutes
- 8Sow
- 36Knauff
- 29LindstrømSubstituted forEbimbeat 87'minutes
- 15Kamada
- 9Kolo MuaniSubstituted forBorréat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Smolcic
- 11Alidou
- 19Borré
- 21Alario
- 22Chandler
- 25Lenz
- 26Ebimbe
- 31Grahl
- 33Pellegrini
- 40Ramaj
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 17Romero
- 15Dier
- 34LengletBooked at 74minsSubstituted forDaviesat 78'minutes
- 12Emerson Royal
- 5HøjbjergBooked at 44mins
- 30Bentancur
- 14PerisicSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 71'minutes
- 9RicharlisonSubstituted forGilat 79'minutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 10KaneBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 4Skipp
- 6D Sánchez
- 11Gil
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Forster
- 24Spence
- 29Sarr
- 33Davies
- 38Bissouma
- 40Austin
- 42White
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
- Attendance:
- 50,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Post update
Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Éric Ebimbe (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Éric Ebimbe replaces Jesper Lindstrøm.
Booking
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Post update
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but Rafael Borré is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ansgar Knauff (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ansgar Knauff (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Richarlison.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies replaces Clément Lenglet.
Post update
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
