Champions League - Group D
FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0TottenhamTottenham Hotspur0

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs unable to take their chances in goalless draw

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Harry Kane
Harry Kane is yet to score in this season's Champions League

Tottenham were left to rue a number of missed chances as they were held to a goalless draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

The visitors, looking to respond after losing to Premier League rivals Arsenal at the weekend, put in a largely encouraging display but were let down by poor finishing.

Harry Kane was agonisingly close to turning in a Son Heung-min cross before then swiping a shot wide in the first half, while Ivan Perisic saw a deflected strike go just wide of the far post before the break.

But the hosts also had chances, with Hugo Lloris needing to produce a smart save to deny Ansgar Knauff's volley from close range and Jesper Lindstrom drove over from a good position.

The pace of the game slowed in the latter stages, with neither side seemingly willing to take risks and go for the win.

The result means Tottenham are second in Group D with four points after three games, two points behind leaders Sporting Lisbon, who lost 4-1 at Marseille earlier on Tuesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile are level on points with Spurs but in third place on goal difference.

A useful point, but could have been more

After losing their last Champions League game 2-0 to Sporting and 3-1 to Arsenal in the north London derby at the weekend, Spurs fans will have wanted a response from their side in Germany.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte gave the same XI players who started against the Gunners the chance to make amends but, initially, it was the spirited hosts who started strongly.

They had their opponents pegged back in their own half at times but as the game wore on Tottenham took control, showing more urgency along with improved passing.

Kane and Son's link up was also encouraging with the latter providing his team-mate with two good opportunities in the first half, but Kane was unable to make the most of either of them.

Spurs struggled to build on that in the second half, but with back-to-back homes games coming up in the Champions League this should be seen as a good point as they look to progress from the group stage.

Player of the match

PellegriniLuca Pellegrini

with an average of 6.79

Eintracht Frankfurt

Line-ups

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 35Silva Melo
  • 20Hasebe
  • 2Ndicka
  • 6Jakic
  • 17RodeSubstituted forPellegriniat 71'minutes
  • 8Sow
  • 36Knauff
  • 29LindstrømSubstituted forEbimbeat 87'minutes
  • 15Kamada
  • 9Kolo MuaniSubstituted forBorréat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Smolcic
  • 11Alidou
  • 19Borré
  • 21Alario
  • 22Chandler
  • 25Lenz
  • 26Ebimbe
  • 31Grahl
  • 33Pellegrini
  • 40Ramaj

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 17Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 34LengletBooked at 74minsSubstituted forDaviesat 78'minutes
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 5HøjbjergBooked at 44mins
  • 30Bentancur
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 71'minutes
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forGilat 79'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 10KaneBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 11Gil
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 20Forster
  • 24Spence
  • 29Sarr
  • 33Davies
  • 38Bissouma
  • 40Austin
  • 42White
Referee:
Daniele Orsato
Attendance:
50,500

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  3. Post update

    Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Éric Ebimbe (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Éric Ebimbe replaces Jesper Lindstrøm.

  7. Booking

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

  9. Post update

    Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Kane.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but Rafael Borré is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ansgar Knauff (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ansgar Knauff (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Richarlison.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies replaces Clément Lenglet.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur).

  19. Post update

    Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Djibril Sow.

